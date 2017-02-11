10 feng shui tricks to bring positive energy to your home

Looking to energise your home for the New Year? Well, life is full of opportunities to start things anew, and a fresh, feng shui-inspired makeover is an excellent way to make it happen!
So what makes the principles of feng shui so helpful when it comes to energising your home? Well, feng shui is a body of thought concerned with the invisible forces in the home. That is—the harmonious relationships in the spaces we inhabit. This may sound a bit intangible to some readers, but common applications are actually very well accepted ideas on how to make your home healthy in all aspects of the word. So let's have a look at 10 feng shui tips to make your home burst with positive energy.
Make your home feel clear and energetic by conducting a quick cull of all the broken things. Now, this doesn't necessarily mean wasting a whole lot of money on replacing things that could be repaired. In fact, if you do have the time, a lovingly repaired item could even add to the energy of the room by making you feel good each time you see it. The important thing to remember is that the smallest visual prompts of things to do will quietly drain your energy. So take some time out to either repair them or throw them out!
Feng shui is an extremely practical body of thought and the benefits of fresh air are commonly cited. So do yourself a favour and periodically throw open the windows to get fresh air circulating throughout the home. This is particularly important to consider these days as many homes are built with materials that emit low levels of harmful toxins.
There is a Zen belief that the empty space in a space is crucially important. These are the spaces that you occupy with your thoughts and dreams. But when your home is cluttered with far too many physical objects, it deadens the energy in the home. So get rid of unnecessary and embrace a simpler way of life.
Peace lilies are proven to remove some toxins from the environment and thus freshen the air. They are beautiful and extremely hardy too. So consider investing in a few peace lily houseplants.
Homes are containers for more than just our possessions. So it makes sense that there will be some residual energy in the home from the previous residents. Feng shui practitioners often say that you should sprinkle some salt in every corner of the room to absorb it. A couple of days later just vacuum it all up and throw it away.
Natural light is the fundamental energy source and mirrors can be used to harness that light. So if you have a corner of the room that feels dead or neglected, try to set up a mirror or two to liven the space up.
One of the most important things you can do to make your home feel more energetic is to set up the bedroom so you can properly relax at night. This means clearing the room of electronic items and distracting paperwork. Have several lighting sources so you can use a warm intimate soft golden light source as much as possible.
The entrance or hallway is where opportunities—and energy—enter the home. So help encourage that flow of life into the home by making the entrance harmonious, attractive and clear of clutter.
Incense has a magical effect on the feel of the home. It instantly infuses a whole lot of energy and warmth into the home. But if you don't immediately take to a scent, trust your instincts and try out some other combinations.
The most important thing you can do to make your home feel more energetic doesn't cost a thing! So give it a good clean—with natural products of course. Your home will feel fresh and new.
