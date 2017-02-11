10 feng shui tricks to bring positive energy to your home

Looking to energise your home for the New Year? Well, life is full of opportunities to start things anew, and a fresh, feng shui-inspired makeover is an excellent way to make it happen!

So what makes the principles of feng shui so helpful when it comes to energising your home? Well, feng shui is a body of thought concerned with the invisible forces in the home. That is—the harmonious relationships in the spaces we inhabit. This may sound a bit intangible to some readers, but common applications are actually very well accepted ideas on how to make your home healthy in all aspects of the word. So let's have a look at 10 feng shui tips to make your home burst with positive energy.