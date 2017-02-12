The simple country home with a touch of magic

Are the stressors of big city life getting you down? Do you need a break, a getaway or a little solace? If the answer is yes, then you’re going to love today’s tour. We’re heading to the countryside to check out a striking abode that offers lavishness, luxury and relaxation, all in one neat package.

Tranquil and inviting, this abode has been designed by Studiosal_14 and comes replete with all the opulent necessities one might want. Spacious, inviting and perfectly positioned to take in the bright sunlight, this residence ticks all the boxes and is the ideal place to spend your days. Want to take a peek inside? Read on below and see what you think…