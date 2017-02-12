The simple country home with a touch of magic

Are the stressors of big city life getting you down? Do you need a break, a getaway or a little solace? If the answer is yes, then you’re going to love today’s tour. We’re heading to the countryside to check out a striking abode that offers lavishness, luxury and relaxation, all in one neat package.
Tranquil and inviting, this abode has been designed by Studiosal_14 and comes replete with all the opulent necessities one might want. Spacious, inviting and perfectly positioned to take in the bright sunlight, this residence ticks all the boxes and is the ideal place to spend your days. Want to take a peek inside? Read on below and see what you think…
Our first look at this home is from the side entrance. Here the designers have ensured the occupants are treated to a courtyard replete with lush greenery and plenty of eye-catching details.
The façade of the property is rendered in a crisp white stucco, which contrasts beautifully against the dark timber detailing and tiled terracotta roof. With a real sense of the Mediterranean, this abode ticks all our stylistic boxes and offers the ideal country escape.
Moving around to the rear area of the abode we see the open terraces and pristine landscaping. Designed with functionality and style in mind, the home works to include a sense of class and elegance, which it achieves with flying colours.
The pergolas are covered with sunshades, meaning this is a place that would be ideal for entertaining both in the day time and at night.
What luxury country escape would be complete without a sparkling swimming pool? This impressively dazzling number tops off the home, and gives that extra touch of opulence.
Whether you’re hanging out in the shade with a gin and tonic or luxuriantly bathing in spa section of the pool, we’re sure you’d find a way to keep yourself busy!
In the first bedroom we’re treated to a majestic colour scheme of blue and white. Evoking the timeless Wedgewood brand, this finely adorned and finished bedroom is refined and graceful. Furthermore, the bright yellow chair adds an aspect of retro-chic styling, contributing an eye-catching feature.
Moving around to check out the bed in more detail we see there is actually a hidden en suite and storage area for clothing. Large mirrors keep the small bathroom spacious, while the timber flooring is continued throughout for added elegance and warmth.
The next bedroom we take a peek inside is slightly more rustic with an exposed timber ceiling, characterful timber furniture and a sense of inviting hospitality.
Would you like to spend a night here? We know we would!
Much like the first bedroom, this room’s en suite has been designed to match and coordinate with the surrounding décor. Although boasting a heritage aesthetic, the wash space also incorporates plenty of modern fittings and fixtures. Elegant and refined, this timber wainscoting is a standout feature and looks timelessly opulent.
The third bedroom takes things even furniture by implementing a contemporary ambience with a youthful and cheery atmosphere. The patchwork chair is charming; white the headboard is playful and eye-catching.
In the en suite the scheme is also rather contemporary, with modern fixtures and hardware, large mirrored surfaces, paired with the quaint whitewashed timber ceiling.
Heading outside once more we check out one of the most endearing features of the exterior garden area. Here climbing plants surround the small courtyard and offer a perfect place to meditate, relax, be romantic with a loved one, or simply take a little time out.
