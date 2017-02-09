Your browser is out-of-date.

14 low-cost ideas for your tiny outdoor space

press profile homify
Villa in Frankreich, Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946
Designing an outdoor space can be tough for even the most advanced and proficient landscape architect. Made even more difficult if you are on a budget, tiny exterior rooms, balconies, terraces or gardens can be easily neglected and forgotten due to their challenging setup. Today on homify we’re going to take a look at 14 low-cost ideas to totally revolutionise your outdoor space and ensure it is a functional, stylish and enjoyable domestic area.

If you reside in Hong Kong and are lucky enough to have a small outdoor space you should definitely try to make the most out of it. We’ve got some handy ideas and solutions that will definitely assist in your planning and inspiration. Would you like to learn more? Read on below and start planning your new outdoor space today!

1. Render your terrace walls and add a large shade umbrella for those hot Hong Kong summer days

Choapan Decor by Erika Winters®Design, Erika Winters® Design
2. Create an enjoyable resting or play space that can be enjoyed by adults and children alike

homify Scandinavian style garden
3. Interesting placement of wall-mounted plants and tiles can add an eye-catching feature with relative ease

Residência Cruz, Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA
4. A swinging chair is inexpensive and will provide the perfect spot to wile away a few hours with an iced tea and a good book

Jardim para lazer, Ésse Arquitetura e Interiores
5. Planting grasses and greenery vertically imparts an eco-friendly vibe, while cooling the area during summer

Painéis verticais, A Varanda Floricultura e Paisagismo
6. Get creative with your lighting and opt for an interesting setup that will grab attention

Villa in Frankreich, Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946
If you need some assistance with your balcony you can always chat to a professional and get a little expert advice.

7. A combination of timber decking, gravel and grass is simple and inexpensive, while imparting a vibrant eclecticism

Apartamento na Foz do Douro, GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura
8. Add plenty of textiles and accessories to impart character and cosiness on your balcony

Projeto Alto do Ipiranga SP, Lo. interiores
9. Built-in seating can be made inexpensively, while keeping the ambience minimal and usable

THE AZÓIA´S JEWEL, pedro quintela studio
10. Add some vintage homewares to create a welcoming space that is ideal for rest and relaxation, as well as entertaining or socialising

Projeto, Bondian Living
Proyecto

11. A fresh coat of paint can impart a refreshed aesthetic, while lighter hues will expand the perceived space and expand your tiny balcony

Яркие решения, Orlova-design
12. Sliding doors might seem like a larger expense but they will definitely pay off by adding value to your home, as well as opening up your interior spaces

Reforma AS, Estudio CRUDO
13. New timber flooring will totally revitalise a tiny space and can be purchased for a small price in a range of styles

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
14. Lastly, you should take a look at your furniture. Although this space is rather large, a good item of furniture will add sophistication and style to your balcony with ease!

Exterior photos - Budapest - HUN, Bata Tamas Photography
Exterior photos—Budapest—HUN

Want to check out some more fabulous outdoor spaces? We recommend: How to create a beautiful garden in a small space

5 perfect small homes: inside and out!
Do you have any other low-cost ideas? Leave them below!

