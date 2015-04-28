A modern office on a shoestring, Valencia

The self-designed offices of Spanish architecture firm Un PaseoEn Globo serve as a fantastic example of what a small company can achieve even with fairly limited funds; all that is required is a clear vision and a great eye for interiors. (And money can’t buy either of those things, anyway.)

The furniture used is, for the most part, far from extravagant and certainly not what would be considered upscale. As the “before” shots of the space show, no costly restructuring was involved in this renovation. And yet the result of the work has been a property that appears totally transformed. Let’s see how they did it.