A modern office on a shoestring, Valencia

The self-designed offices of Spanish architecture firm Un PaseoEn Globo serve as a fantastic example of what a small company can achieve even with fairly limited funds; all that is required is a clear vision and a great eye for interiors. (And money can’t buy either of those things, anyway.)
The furniture used is, for the most part, far from extravagant and certainly not what would be considered upscale. As the “before” shots of the space show, no costly restructuring was involved in this renovation. And yet the result of the work has been a property that appears totally transformed. Let’s see how they did it.
Simple furnishings are complemented by subtle touches of colour here and there that prevent this space from feeling impersonal. The cute bits and pieces on the back wall, and the ice cream coloured individual shelves that hold some of them, bring heaps of personality and warmth to the room. The chairs and lamps follow the traditional models for office furniture – the chairs are basic and made largely of plastic; the lamps are based on the classic Anglepoise design – but just a little extra money has been invested to avoid falling into the trap of the generic.
Meanwhile, that lovely polished floor, so rich in its colours, provides a very positive alternative to dull office carpeting, while the basket of flowers seen in the background brings a little of the outdoors into the workspace. Again, this represents a step away from convention; it’s not unusual to have plants in the office, but flowers – especially flowers presented in this homey manner – are definitely rarer.
Just around the corner, the seating space for waiting visitors uses a single cushion to pick up the same pastel shades already seen in the work area. The haphazardly hung pictures on the wall behind, in their various sizes, are sweetly informal in the same way that the basket of flowers in the work area is.
These images show how it’s possible to turn even a wholly uninspired, and uninspiring, space into an ideal environment for creativity.
This sociable little space has been set up perfectly for coffee breaks and meetings. Once again, the furniture is not high-end but is full of character. Those mismatched chairs are a reminder that this office is not a corporate one. The colour palette is as consistently soft and pretty here as it is elsewhere in the office, and again plants play an important part in creating a lively atmosphere that seems very conducive to creative work. That endearing arrangement of plants – complete with birdhouse – offers a great visual summary of what this office is all about: playful, sweet, and a little bit off centre.
More pastels – this time soft grey-blues – crop up in the filing area, where things are kept simple and organised.
Seeing what this space was like previously makes its current state all the more impressive.
This angle shows some very nice features of the room that we preciously haven’t had the chance to see. Those fabulous glass doors, which welcome in the light as well as offering access to an original balcony, are a key feature of this space. Also worth paying attention to is the arrangement of coloured dots on the wall, which reinforce the colour theme of the office.
