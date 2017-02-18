Decorative walls: 10 stylish ways to separate your space

An interior wall plays a significant role in determining the layout of a home, whatever its shape, size or style. In addition to separating two living spaces, a carefully designed wall can also add an innovative decorative element to the décor. Today we’ll see 10 spectacular ideas for walls that separate living spaces in a home. Let’s begin!
Even a small wall, if correctly located, is sufficient to divide living spaces elegantly. This chic brick wall adds a rustic touch to the décor, while separating the living area, kitchen and foyer. Credit for this splendid idea goes to the interior designers and decorators at KRIYARTIVE INTERIOR DESIGN.
High walls inside the house can make a small residence look even smaller. In order to avoid a cramped feel, it's advisable to build a low wall to separate your living spaces. The rugged effect of the low wall in this home adds charm to the décor, with the divide doubling as a countertop.
A high wall can sometimes create dark spaces around it. Avoid this by locating lights at the foot of the wall, with the beam facing upwards to illuminate it. What a lovely effect!
An unfinished wall that partially separates two living spaces, instead of completely dividing them into two rooms, is a great way to retain ease of movement and a sense of spaciousness.
This unique wall is such an ingenious way of dividing two living spaces! Its creative shape and rustic texture add a splash of elegance to the décor – and don’t miss the fireplace below!
The placement of an interior wall is an aspect that should be planned most carefully. In this picture, we see that the designers decided to keep the living and dining areas connected, with the wall being used to separate these spaces from the entryway for greater privacy.
A wall that forms a small L-shape can be used to create a beautiful and comfortable nook. Paint it a rich neutral tone to help define its structural role.
The walls that demarcate this living area have a fresh and unusual appeal, complementing perfectly this industrial-chic living space.
Choosing a wall with large gaps in it is a great way to create seamlessness and enhance a sense of space in your interior. Additionally, the gaps can be used for storage or to display decorative items.
Deciding on the dimensions of a wall is another important aspect that should be based on the décor. A wide, solid wall gives a sturdy look to your interior, while a narrow one has a more delicate effect.
With this list of 10 beautiful walls, we get a wealth of inspiration to help us separate our living spaces to optimum stylish effect!