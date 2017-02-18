Your browser is out-of-date.

Decorative walls: 10 stylish ways to separate your space

House V, Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos Modern living room
An interior wall plays a significant role in determining the layout of a home, whatever its shape, size or style. In addition to separating two living spaces, a carefully designed wall can also add an innovative decorative element to the décor. Today we’ll see 10 spectacular ideas for walls that separate living spaces in a home. Let’s begin!

1. Stylishly rustic

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Even a small wall, if correctly located, is sufficient to divide living spaces elegantly. This chic brick wall adds a rustic touch to the décor, while separating the living area, kitchen and foyer. Credit for this splendid idea goes to the interior designers and decorators at KRIYARTIVE INTERIOR DESIGN.

2. Dividing small spaces

homify Country style walls & floors Chipboard Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

High walls inside the house can make a small residence look even smaller. In order to avoid a cramped feel, it's advisable to build a low wall to separate your living spaces. The rugged effect of the low wall in this home adds charm to the décor, with the divide doubling as a countertop.

3. Proper illumination

Vistas del Sol, 2M Arquitectura 2M Arquitectura Modern walls & floors
2M Arquitectura

2M Arquitectura
2M Arquitectura
2M Arquitectura

A high wall can sometimes create dark spaces around it. Avoid this by locating lights at the foot of the wall, with the beam facing upwards to illuminate it. What a lovely effect!

4. The half wall

TREVINO CHABRAND Taller de Arquitectura, TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio Modern living room
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

An unfinished wall that partially separates two living spaces, instead of completely dividing them into two rooms, is a great way to retain ease of movement and a sense of spaciousness.

5. Multi-purpose elegance

homify Eclectic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

This unique wall is such an ingenious way of dividing two living spaces! Its creative shape and rustic texture add a splash of elegance to the décor – and don’t miss the fireplace below!

6. A suitable location

House V Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos Modern living room
Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos

House V

Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos
Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos
Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos

The placement of an interior wall is an aspect that should be planned most carefully. In this picture, we see that the designers decided to keep the living and dining areas connected, with the wall being used to separate these spaces from the entryway for greater privacy.

7. Decorative touches

casa Limonero, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern living room
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

A wall that forms a small L-shape can be used to create a beautiful and comfortable nook. Paint it a rich neutral tone to help define its structural role.

8. Artistically separated spaces

A HOUSE FOR . . ., mousa / Inspiración Arquitectónica mousa / Inspiración Arquitectónica Rustic style living room
mousa / Inspiración Arquitectónica

mousa / Inspiración Arquitectónica
mousa / Inspiración Arquitectónica
mousa / Inspiración Arquitectónica

The walls that demarcate this living area have a fresh and unusual appeal, complementing perfectly this industrial-chic living space.

9. A wall with gaps

[Casa SD], Wowa Wowa Modern living room
Wowa

Wowa
Wowa
Wowa

Choosing a wall with large gaps in it is a great way to create seamlessness and enhance a sense of space in your interior. Additionally, the gaps can be used for storage or to display decorative items.

10. Wide and narrow walls

House Sauces ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea Living room
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea

House Sauces

ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea

Deciding on the dimensions of a wall is another important aspect that should be based on the décor. A wide, solid wall gives a sturdy look to your interior, while a narrow one has a more delicate effect.

With this list of 10 beautiful walls, we get a wealth of inspiration to help us separate our living spaces to optimum stylish effect! For more creative tips, take a look at: 14 low-cost ideas for your tiny outdoor space

Which of these walls would best suit your home?

