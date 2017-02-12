4 wooden prefab houses (that are eco-friendly)

Because your perfect house can be found anywhere in the world, today we will explore three beautiful Asian properties that have all the home comforts you could possibly desire. In addition to being beautiful, these houses are all environmentally friendly, and can save you money on electricity and water, and even food costs. Want to know how this is possible? Well, with homify, you won't miss a single detail!

Let's take a closer look and delve in to each of these sensational homes…