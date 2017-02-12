9 small and charming house facades to inspire you

Small homes definitely have that extra dose of charm. There is something so cute about an itsy-bitsy abode where every little detail has been executed with lots of loving care. So it's no surprise that we just love collecting pictures of small and charming houses here at homify.

And today, you're in for a treat! We're going to present some of the best small home facades we've found. There's a variety of styles, from compact modern houses to tiny retro apartments—and even a few minimalist Japanese dwellings. We hope you love them as much as we do!