6 things you need to know before building a garden cabin

Does your garden look empty? Do you have plenty of outdoor space that you’d like to enhance and improve? If you're lucky enough to boast a generously-sized exterior space, there are plenty of ways you can increase the value of your property, while creating a usable and beneficial living space. We’re talking about cute garden cabins, or outbuildings.

Small bungalows, additions, carriage houses or sheds all work to improve your property, while offering liveable spaces for a range of different uses. If you’re looking at building a garden cottage on your land, today’s Ideabook definitely has something for you!