6 things you need to know before building a garden cabin

Does your garden look empty? Do you have plenty of outdoor space that you’d like to enhance and improve? If you're lucky enough to boast a generously-sized exterior space, there are plenty of ways you can increase the value of your property, while creating a usable and beneficial living space. We’re talking about cute garden cabins, or outbuildings.
Small bungalows, additions, carriage houses or sheds all work to improve your property, while offering liveable spaces for a range of different uses. If you’re looking at building a garden cottage on your land, today’s Ideabook definitely has something for you!
Modern or traditional, contemporary or rustic? The choice is yours. If you opt for something traditional, you’ll want to employ a gable roof, pitched with clay tiles, timber or slate. Modern structures however often include flat roofs, with a heat resistant rubber or concrete. These roofs are weather resistant, with waterproofing to ensure age-defiance.
If opting for a traditional aesthetic, you should choose architraves that are detailed, in addition to flooring that is practical yet timeless. Modern homes are often less detailed, with more clean lines and finishes. This red cedar example above is a nice demonstration of both modernity and traditional elements. Combining the two, the property is excellently set up to last many years with a timeless and enduring appearance.
This is one step that is you won’t want to forget. Take note of any statutory requirements in your local area, consulting the council or government for advice. Ensuring this step is completed will help your project run smoothly and in accordance with the law.
Once again, this will depend on where you live. In Hong Kong there are different laws in different regions, but for the most part, if your structure is intended for habitation, or over a certain size, you will need a building permit.
Illegal building can result in your structure being torn down, mammoth legal fees, fines and even more serious charges if someone is injured on your property. Don’t take chances, do everything legally and you shouldn’t have too much trouble.
As well as ensuring you have the right permits, it’s often a good idea to enlist the help of professionals. If you’re choosing a builder, ensure they have the right accreditation and licences, along with contracts before you begin. If you want to get started immediately, you can find an expert via homify here.
The location of you structure will have a huge impact on its final appearance, usability and practicality. Ask yourself the following:
- Do you want it connected to the main dwelling?
- Do you need landscaping around the structure?
- Do you need vehicle parking, or does it infringe on existing car spaces?
- Will it receive good sunlight in the daytime?
- Will it be private?
- Where will the entrance be located?
- Does it require its own private entrance for guests?
There are also a range of ready-made styles that can assist in providing a simple structure with minimal effort. These often forego planning permits, and can be assembled easily without professionals. Depending on the ready-made structure you choose, you might find you save money and time, while still getting exactly what you need. If purchasing something pre-made or assembled, consider the following:
- Transport of the structure
- Payment options
- Plumbing and electrical requirements
- Guarantees, return options, maintenance, warranties and assurances should something go wrong
