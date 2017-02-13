7 brilliant ways fabric can improve a small home

Fabrics are more than simple textiles; they are game-changers in the design and decoration world. Ideal for brightening, lightening and enhancing any space within a dwelling, fabrics really come into their own when employed in smaller houses and apartments. Perhaps it is due to the lack of space that is inherent in compact abodes, but textiles are often ideal as final touches in perfecting and improving homes with minimal fuss or concern.

“But how do I employ them?” we hear you ask. Well, today on homify, we’re going to take a look at 7 ingenious ways you can transform your tiny home through the use of fabric. From wallpaper to wall tapestries, there are plenty of stylish, simple and achievable ideas that are sure to enhance and improve your residence. If we’ve piqued your interest, read on below and start planning your redecoration today!