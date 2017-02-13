7 brilliant ways fabric can improve a small home

Fabrics are more than simple textiles; they are game-changers in the design and decoration world. Ideal for brightening, lightening and enhancing any space within a dwelling, fabrics really come into their own when employed in smaller houses and apartments. Perhaps it is due to the lack of space that is inherent in compact abodes, but textiles are often ideal as final touches in perfecting and improving homes with minimal fuss or concern.
“But how do I employ them?” we hear you ask. Well, today on homify, we’re going to take a look at 7 ingenious ways you can transform your tiny home through the use of fabric. From wallpaper to wall tapestries, there are plenty of stylish, simple and achievable ideas that are sure to enhance and improve your residence. If we’ve piqued your interest, read on below and start planning your redecoration today!
Although this large sofa probably wouldn’t fit inside a compact living room, you can reupholstered armchairs to give your dwelling a totally refreshed aesthetic, while drawing attention away from other less desirable domestic items.
Fabric wallpaper is effortlessly chic and works wonders in tiny abodes. Look beyond the typical patterns and employ something attention-grabbing and unique.
Stackable ottomans and cubes such as this one would be perfect in your small home as they offer an easily stored seat if you happen to have guests. Try different fabric options and pick something that catches the eye!
Let’s not underestimate the impact rugs can have on your interior. Ideal for brightening a small room, a good quality rug is a timeless heirloom. If you're having trouble putting together a cohesive design, you can chat to a interior designer for a little expert advice. They'll easily assist in uniting your living scheme, while showing you how to utilise fabrics to their full potential.
Fancy a weekend DIY project? Tapestries and weavings can be made at home by hand, or purchased from artists or second-hand stores. They brighten walls, look unique and fabulous, as well as imparting personality and charm within your abode.
Let’s not forget window dressings! These simple pieces of fabric can transform interior spaces, and shouldn’t be neglected within smaller or compact dwellings. If your space is dark, go for something sheer or patterned to draw attention to the windows, while if you room is too bright, you opt for something a little heavier.
Fabrics come in many patterns, weights and styles. You can add texture and tone to a small room through the use of textiles, which will enhance the area and incorporate and eye-catching, attention-grabbing aesthetic.
Want more small home décor ideas? Check out: 14 stylish bathrooms that will impress and inspire you