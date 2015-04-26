Living and dining in pastel perfection, Italy

How can pastels shades be contemporary and cool as opposed to outdated and prim? Well, if this open plan living and dining space designed by Federico Celletti is anything to go by, with great ease. But bringing a traditionally twee colour scheme bang up to date is certainly not as simple as the work of this talented designer makes it appear. Through careful use of glass, metallic surfaces and ultra-innovative silhouettes, Celletti has managed to balance out the housewifely connotations of his chosen palette.
The shape of this room naturally comes with heaps of potential. Long and wide, with space for multiple tall, broad windows covering nearly the entire length of the room (here seen covered with thin blinds that still allow subtle beams of light to enter the space), this is a room that many designers would love to have the chance to decorate. And in this case, the opportunity hasn’t gone to waste. The patterned, polished floors are just right for a room built on a fairly epic scale, as are the dark sculptural elements – in reality, well-disguised lamps – that stand like soldiers on sentry duty against the wall. At the far end of the room, on the right-hand side, a metallic sculpture that could only work in a room of these dimensions brings an unexpected charm to the look.
In this room, it’s a challenge to tell the difference between art and furniture. This multi-layered coffee table, with its natural shapes resembling a stack of leaves fanning out on top of one another, could easily be mistaken for a piece of avant-garde art. Meanwhile, the sofa positioned next to it is unique in its own way, with a curved form and ultra-high seats.
There is a theme of division running through this space, as perhaps best illustrated by this shot. The table seen here is split into two parts, the overall whole making up a shape reminiscent of a ying-yang symbol; and the stools, too, seem to have split personalities, each half a different shade of purple or pink.
As we move around into the dining space, it’s already clear that this area is going to have something very interesting to offer too. This fabulous patchwork metallic wall is the perfect complement to the pinks and purple we’ve already seen; there is no better accompaniment for these particular shades than silver.
Now the full glory of this room reveals itself. That glass table with the gorgeous exposed structure beneath has a strangely futuristic, abstract edge which is a great match for that silver backdrop. The collection of glass lights above further enhance this ultramodern effect.
The lights and the table really are absolutely ideal for one another, as this picture clearly shows. The reflection of the lights works in harmony with the unique underside of the table to create a stunning, one-of-a-kind piece of art.
