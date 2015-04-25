Lighting that begs to be noticed

Have you got a secret attention-seeking streak? Perhaps you have a suppressed desire to be constantly at the centre of attention? Well, fret not—there is a socially acceptable route to indulging those wishes, and it doesn't involve you becoming a performance artist or a clown. The solution, dear friends (and keep this to yourself, or else everyone will be at it), is to channel that need to be looked at into your interior designs. That's right—just get your mitts on a few key pieces that simply have to be commented upon, and even your most aesthetically oblivious acquaintances will feel the need to ask you about their origins. Voila—decorative, social, and spiritual fulfillment. OK, maybe not spiritual; but the other two at least.

If you're not sure which aspect of your home would be the best one for embracing originality and getting conversations started, there's a natural choice: lighting. It's in the living room, the bedroom, the kitchen… it's everywhere, it's essential and it's available in some truly unique permutations. Need further convincing? Just check out the gorgeously odd examples below…