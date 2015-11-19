Tips for creating a country style bathroom

It's an indication of the abundance and choice that we have in our globalised modern world that your household can employ pretty much any kind of interior aesthetic you desire, regardless of whether or not you happen to live in the kind of domestic setting or area traditionally associated with those particular aesthetics. Anything goes these days: those living in the forest can enjoy futuristic modern style as much as those living in the city; desert-dwellers are free to enjoy Japanese minimalism as much as those living in the Far East. So too, when it comes to country style interiors, you don't have to be living in a rural setting to appreciate a more 'Old World' rustic aesthetic.

We often hear a lot about the revival of older influences on modern interior design. Like so many retro tendencies, what was once considered old and archaic comes full circle and regains popularity. Country style never really went out of fashion, but it's certainly receiving fresh attention. Compared to today's sleek aesthetics, country style offers a decidedly warm, cosy and rustic feel: a hint of the old to mix with the cutting edge. And while much has been offered about how to create living quarters in a country style, less has been discussed about how to so in the bathroom.

Today on homify, we're taking a look at some fabulous example of rustic, country style bathrooms, offering tips and pointers on how you can achieve similar, fabulous results.