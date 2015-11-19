Tips for creating a country style bathroom

It's an indication of the abundance and choice that we have in our globalised modern world that your household can employ pretty much any kind of interior aesthetic you desire, regardless of whether or not you happen to live in the kind of domestic setting or area traditionally associated with those particular aesthetics. Anything goes these days: those living in the forest can enjoy futuristic modern style as much as those living in the city; desert-dwellers are free to enjoy Japanese minimalism as much as those living in the Far East. So too, when it comes to country style interiors, you don't have to be living in a rural setting to appreciate a more 'Old World' rustic aesthetic.
We often hear a lot about the revival of older influences on modern interior design. Like so many retro tendencies, what was once considered old and archaic comes full circle and regains popularity. Country style never really went out of fashion, but it's certainly receiving fresh attention. Compared to today's sleek aesthetics, country style offers a decidedly warm, cosy and rustic feel: a hint of the old to mix with the cutting edge. And while much has been offered about how to create living quarters in a country style, less has been discussed about how to so in the bathroom.
Today on homify, we're taking a look at some fabulous example of rustic, country style bathrooms, offering tips and pointers on how you can achieve similar, fabulous results.
No matter what room in the house it is, when it comes to achieving a country style interior, firm, natural wooden flooring remains a truly archetypal rustic addition. Wooden flooring is an effortless way to induce an instantly rustic feeling within your domestic spaces, and it works wonders in the bathroom just as well as any other living quarters.
Take this fabulous example as a starting point. Sure, not all of our homes are quite as privy to such sweeping views of a lush, rural verdant countryside, but the focus here isn't so much what is going on outside, as what is happening inside. Here, the inclusion of wooden flooring makes all the difference in producing a bathroom with a great country feel. Of course, it helps to have such an abundant space to work with, not to mention wooden beams and raw columns supporting the structure, and luxurious freestanding bathtub. Ultimately, the wooden flooring here is the star of the show, and without it, this generous sized country style bathroom wouldn't be anywhere near as wonderful.
Conversions, overhauls and remodelling can be a difficult task. It's always good to seek additional advice and tips, so before you get started, why not chat to a professional?
Lighting is a fantastic way to alter and tweak any interior design setting, and the bathroom is where we see some of the best results. Even the most dour or lifeless of bathroom set ups can't help but gleam and sparkle with the addition of a well thought out and properly selected mix of lighting. The bathroom is the space where we relax and rejuvenate, and prepare ourselves for the day and night ahead, so it's important that we get the mood and vibe just right.
It's a good thing that lighting is also one of the best ways to create a country style feel. As we see in this fabulous example, interesting and ornate light fittings—a fantastic ceiling chandelier, and duel wall-mounted lampshades flanking the vintage feature mirror—really underscore the rustic country theme, while instilling an effortless sense of laid back warmth and charm.
Nothing says country splendour like the addition of a real, freestanding bathtub. The freestanding bathtub is pretty much a must-have: a mandatory inclusion for any bathroom that seeks to create a keen sense of rustic charm. Freestanding bathtubs bring with them a fabulously rustic feel, because they instantly induce a feeling of character, elegance and Old World luxury.
The freestanding bathtub in this fabulous example really is exceptional. Instead of installing a bath constructed of a more traditional acrylic, cultured marble or enameled cast iron, the designers have gone all out here with a solid nickel plated brass tub: a real showpiece, and a stunning way to enhance what is already a very successful country aesthetic courtesy of the fabulous bricks, chandelier and wood burner.
While brash and bold might be the archetypal elements of a more vibrant, modern setting, country style really relies on tones and colours that offer a far more mellow and less boisterous quality. Light tones and pastels, such as soft pinks, beiges, creams, whites, and even soft blues can really work fabulously to induce an immediate sense of country style charm and character.
Here, we see those wonderfully understated hues at work: a mellow soft pink with hints of white trim, fusing neatly with the pale wooden flooring, ceiling and side doors to create an effortless sense of country style, and a a bathroom you'd love to spend as much time in a possible.
Tiles, particularly ceramic ones, are yet another effortlessly effective method and tool for making your bathroom glow with a fantastic country feel. Ceramic tiles can be constructed of earthenware (or terracotta), stoneware and porcelain, and come in a range of styles, treatments and tones.
Though tiles are traditionally thought of as something you use on for your floor, as we see in this great example, there are many different ways to use a tile. Here, gorgeous scarlet and red-toned tiles are patterned across the feature mirrors, playing off against the hard wood vanity, stone sinks and raw, rustic wooden flooring to produce a really delightful and appealing space.
Fresh flowers make all the difference to any room, but they go so well in a bathroom setting. As well as opening your casement windows to the fresh air outside, make your bathroom space extra fresh and full of charm with a regular inclusion of your favourite flowers.
Here, we see just how well flowers can work to induce a country flavour to the bathroom space. If flowers aren't your thing, or you don't have the time to keep refreshing the bouquets, a selection of planters or colourful pots can be a great choice too.
Last, but not least, it's crucial for your country bathroom to harness as much natural light as it possibly can. If you're blessed with great windows like the ones in this example, you've got a fabulous head start. Big, bright windows are fantastic for letting in maximum illumination, which means that all the rest of your well-selected country-style furniture, trimmings and accoutrements will shine with effortless country charm.
Did you like the Ideabook? Why not keep the bathroom ideas flowing with a look at Cool bathroom items: a quick design fix?