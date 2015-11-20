Amazing lamps for your living room

In a perfect world, we would all live in homes that are blessed with a perfect mix of natural and artificial light. Lighting makes all the difference when it comes to creating a well balanced and harmonious domestic interior. It's all well and good to remodel your quarters with fabulous new colour schemes, paintwork and a suite of fresh furniture, but unless you take care of your lighting situation too, all that good remodelling work could be in vain.

Lighting is especially crucial when it comes to the living room. Of course, there's no substituting a comfortable couch or settee when it comes to relaxation, which is essentially what the living quarters ought to offer. However, there's a difference between basic comfort, and the right mood and vibe to go with it: lighting helps create the 'feel' and 'tone' of a living room, enhancing the comfort level that your furniture and other accessories should be covering.

The question then is: what sort of lighting works best? Today on homify, we're helping you choose the perfect selection of lighting for your living room, with a look at the range, styles and qualities of lighting on offer.