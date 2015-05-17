Exquisite and luxurious indoor swimming pools

It’s a dream come true for most people, their very own indoor swimming pool. A decadent and outrageous luxury for many folks, the indoor pool is fast becoming a popular way to enjoy the year-round health benefits of swimming. Let’s face it, taking a dip outside during even the warmer spring months can be an exercise in madness, and the best way to beat this is with a stylishly designed indoor pool. From the first known ‘great bath’ built 5000 years ago in the Pakistani city of Mohenjo-daro, to the modern pools we know today, swimming has and always will be a popular pursuit for numerous individuals. Due to their often imposing size requirement, indoor swimming pools are generally relegated to the confines of large and luxurious apartment buildings, opulent homes, and grand stately manors. However, indoor pools can also be a wonderful addition to compact homes and small spaces when planned and designed correctly.

If you would like to see some of the best interior swimming spaces from homify, take a look at the following examples and begin your indoor pool project today. If you aren’t in the market for a new pool, perhaps have a browse and let yourself get green-eyed over the fabulously luxurious homes below.