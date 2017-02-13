The modern bungalow you won't forget

The modern businessman or woman needs a house that reflects their lifestyle. Something comfortable, stylish, easily maintained and with all the creature comforts that mean they have more time to do what they want. After all, when you come home from a busy day at the office (or wherever work takes you) the last thing you want to do is wash dishes, or clean five rooms when you could be out meeting friends at a nice restaurant. Today on homify, we bring you a house which is practical and simple but with a decor that pleases. A place perfect for both socialising and relaxing. Let's take a closer look…
A pristine lawn is the mark of a pristine individual who cares about how their property looks. If your home isn't up to scratch, then consider employing the services of a professional who can help. Not only does this garden looks well maintained and a joy to walk on with bare feet, it is also easy to keep this way. No plants that need daily watering. No flower beds that need weeding. The tree is a lovely feature, and all of it leads up to a front porch which looks like the freshly pressed suit collar! Everything is clean and sparse and practical. Stylish with minimal effort.
The huge back area of the house accommodates a garage for the car and a few more spaces for other vehicles. The circular porthole windows are a nice touch, too. With all this space, the's the potential for many indulgent outdoor features. How about a swimming pool or mini tennis court? Or a little deck area on which to sup cocktails as the sun sets? Let your imagination run wild!
Here we see the minimalist (yet stylish) front entrance from a different angle. The steps are clean and tidy, and a couple of simple shrubs that require minimal attention provide a bit of natural colour. The chimney-style brickwork next to the black and white of the facade is striking and modern.
Living areas for the modern homeowner are all about open-plan design. Everything is easy to reach and get to. Speed and convenience are the order of the day. And huge rooms are unnecessary, creating larger areas to clean or maintain. Fresh, neutral colours such as white and cream are easy on the eye and in keeping with minimalist approaches to design.
Here we have another view of the open-plan kitchen and living area. A simple palette and clean design makes for a refreshing space.
A panelled wardrobe and storage without visible handles is a thoroughly modern approach to bedroom design. An alcove to house the flatscreen TV and spotlights over a wooden floor all blend in seamlessly, keeping things simple and clutter free.
Next up, we've the perfect example of how an exquisite, neoclassical chest of drawers can really spruce up a room. The Swiss music box on top is another tasteful ornament in this deliciously understated space.
Modern, minimalist and maintainable, this gorgeously sleek bathroom evokes serious Scandinavian cool.
Rather than leaving the hallway completely empty, here we see a well-integrated, narrow set of drawers. Whether for storage or decoration, the effect is twofold. Ideal for some photographs of happy times or flowers to give a burst of colour to the clean, white hallway.
