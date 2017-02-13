Your browser is out-of-date.

The modern bungalow you won't forget

J. Utah—homify J. Utah—homify
Casa térrea de estilo moderno - CASA HEITOR, Jesus Correia Arquitecto Jesus Correia Arquitecto Modern living room
The modern businessman or woman needs a house that reflects their lifestyle. Something comfortable, stylish, easily maintained and with all the creature comforts that mean they have more time to do what they want. After all, when you come home from a busy day at the office (or wherever work takes you) the last thing you want to do is wash dishes, or clean five rooms when you could be out meeting friends at a nice restaurant. Today on homify, we bring you a house which is practical and simple but with a decor that pleases. A place perfect for both socialising and relaxing. Let's take a closer look…

Garden and porch

Casa térrea de estilo moderno - CASA HEITOR, Jesus Correia Arquitecto Jesus Correia Arquitecto Modern houses
A pristine lawn is the mark of a pristine individual who cares about how their property looks. If your home isn't up to scratch, then consider employing the services of a professional who can help. Not only does this garden looks well maintained and a joy to walk on with bare feet, it is also easy to keep this way. No plants that need daily watering. No flower beds that need weeding. The tree is a lovely feature, and all of it leads up to a front porch which looks like the freshly pressed suit collar! Everything is clean and sparse and practical. Stylish with minimal effort.

Modernist garage

Casa térrea de estilo moderno - CASA HEITOR, Jesus Correia Arquitecto Jesus Correia Arquitecto Modern houses White
The huge back area of the house accommodates a garage for the car and a few more spaces for other vehicles. The circular porthole windows are a nice touch, too. With all this space, the's the potential for many indulgent outdoor features. How about a swimming pool or mini tennis court? Or a little deck area on which to sup cocktails as the sun sets? Let your imagination run wild! 

Stone-clad facade

Casa térrea de estilo moderno - CASA HEITOR, Jesus Correia Arquitecto Jesus Correia Arquitecto Modern houses
Here we see the minimalist (yet stylish) front entrance from a different angle. The steps are clean and tidy, and a couple of simple shrubs that require minimal attention provide a bit of natural colour. The chimney-style brickwork next to the black and white of the facade is striking and modern.

Simple and contemporary

Casa térrea de estilo moderno - CASA HEITOR, Jesus Correia Arquitecto Jesus Correia Arquitecto Modern dining room
Living areas for the modern homeowner are all about open-plan design. Everything is easy to reach and get to. Speed and convenience are the order of the day. And huge rooms are unnecessary, creating larger areas to clean or maintain. Fresh, neutral colours such as white and cream are easy on the eye and in keeping with minimalist approaches to design.

Understated charm

Casa térrea de estilo moderno - CASA HEITOR, Jesus Correia Arquitecto Jesus Correia Arquitecto Modern kitchen
Here we have another view of the open-plan kitchen and living area. A simple palette and clean design makes for a refreshing space.

Sleek white bedroom

Casa térrea de estilo moderno - CASA HEITOR, Jesus Correia Arquitecto Jesus Correia Arquitecto Modern style bedroom
A panelled wardrobe and storage without visible handles is a thoroughly modern approach to bedroom design. An alcove to house the flatscreen TV and spotlights over a wooden floor all blend in seamlessly, keeping things simple and clutter free.

Light and airy

Casa térrea de estilo moderno - CASA HEITOR, Jesus Correia Arquitecto Jesus Correia Arquitecto Modern living room
Next up, we've the perfect example of how an exquisite, neoclassical chest of drawers can really spruce up a room. The Swiss music box on top is another tasteful ornament in this deliciously understated space.

Timber-lined bathroom

Casa térrea de estilo moderno - CASA HEITOR, Jesus Correia Arquitecto Jesus Correia Arquitecto Modern bathroom
Modern, minimalist and maintainable, this gorgeously sleek bathroom evokes serious Scandinavian cool.

Even the hallways are stylish

Casa térrea de estilo moderno - CASA HEITOR, Jesus Correia Arquitecto Jesus Correia Arquitecto Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Rather than leaving the hallway completely empty, here we see a well-integrated, narrow set of drawers. Whether for storage or decoration, the effect is twofold. Ideal for some photographs of happy times or flowers to give a burst of colour to the clean, white hallway. 

Are you a fan of one-storey homes?

