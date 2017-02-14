A low-cost prefab home (with plans included)

Owning a home is a dream most of us have, although in today’s times, that dream comes at great cost not only to our bank balance, but to our time and energy resources. Building a home in the conventional manner involves a lot of hard work, not to mention a rather negative impact on our environment due to the construction processes and materials used.
Innovation is the key to such problems. With a more technological bent of mind, home builders have found a solution in the form of prefabricated homes, which produce results on a small budget and with a minimal carbon footprint. This home, designed by Tuna Prefabrik, is testament to the fact that a little ingenuity can help save precious money and time. This large chalet-like home is perfect for a family of four and has been built at a cost of just 17,920 USD (less than 140k HKD!). The 105m² space is well planned, with plenty of style to boot. Read on for a full photo tour…
The facade of the home is pleasingly grand, despite its compact dimensions. This highlights the stellar design credentials, and proves how much attention has been paid to each and every detail. The slanting roof on top, the windows, the cream-hued walls with their brown frames and the red roof ensure that a charming look has been achieved. The home has a large porch that wraps around two sides, with sturdy columns and railings to hold it all together in a secure way.
The home features a cluster of compact gables, merged together for a charmingly classic aesthetic. The abode looks much like a modern-day chalet, thanks to its terrace and the layout of the slanting rooftops, which offer an array of different angles. The main peak sits atop the terrace, on which one can can sit to enjoy the full vista of open skies. The home itself is set on well-manicured lawns, which make for a charming green statement.
The floor plan shows an open layout upstairs and downstairs—perfect for an expanding family! The porch and deck side of the home mirror each other in a display of pleasing symmetry.
