A low-cost prefab home (with plans included)

Owning a home is a dream most of us have, although in today’s times, that dream comes at great cost not only to our bank balance, but to our time and energy resources. Building a home in the conventional manner involves a lot of hard work, not to mention a rather negative impact on our environment due to the construction processes and materials used.

Innovation is the key to such problems. With a more technological bent of mind, home builders have found a solution in the form of prefabricated homes, which produce results on a small budget and with a minimal carbon footprint. This home, designed by Tuna Prefabrik, is testament to the fact that a little ingenuity can help save precious money and time. This large chalet-like home is perfect for a family of four and has been built at a cost of just 17,920 USD (less than 140k HKD!). The 105m² space is well planned, with plenty of style to boot. Read on for a full photo tour…