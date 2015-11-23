6 modern patterns for laying tiles

The type of flooring you choose for your home makes a strong statement about the overall style and feel that your home exudes. Of all the many methods of flooring available, tiling is a great way to enhance and transform the look, feel and aesthetic of any room in your domestic setting. But within the world of tiling there are an abundance of options and choices to be made, including what materials, styles and patterns might best suit your home. Choosing the right pattern can be a real art in itself, and to do the tiling materials, and your home, justice, it's essential that you understand a thing or two about how to lay the best and most appropriate tiling placements.
Today on homify, we're celebrating the beauty of tiling with a look at some of the most desirable and sought after modern tiling patterns, from the classic parallel manoeuvre to some of the more dashing and outrageous methods on offer. Looking to tile your home but not sure where to start? Start it all here with a walk through these six fabulous examples.
There are a number of different names for this unique and lively tile pattern, though two of the more common are 'zig zag' and 'chevron'. As well as being used as military insignias and the logo of a giant multinational company, the chevron pattern, which is essentially a basic 'V' shape, also makes for a highly sought after interior tiling pattern.
As the example here shows us, when chevron 'V' tiles are lined up in a certain way, they flow on from each other to form a fantastic zig zag effect: here, soft dark and light tones make for a striking, interesting and energetic living room floor that welcomes in just as much as it makes a statement.
The first thing we often picture or imagine when we think about interior tiling is the classic, straight and true parallel set up. Over the decades and centuries, this particular configuration has featured the most, so it's little wonder that we have such an attachment to it. Also known as the 'straight lay' tile pattern, this method is the easiest and most accessible pattern to lay down. Ultimately, the straight lay's popularity isn't just because it's the oldest. It's the preferred method because it's so versatile: it works anywhere and everywhere. The beauty of this method, too, is that because of its popularity, there are an abundance of choices when it comes to materials, and this gives a lot of room to move aesthetically.
The designers in this beautiful rustic example here have made the absolute most with their dining space using the straight lay method: rather than a more basic ceramic or terracotta, they've extended the potential and appearance of the space by selecting large squares of raw stone, each with an individual persona and character, creating an alluring, solid and very striking tiled floor.
Of course, when we talk about tiling our home interiors, it's not always the floor that demands tile treatment: our walls can also stand to benefit from a fabulous tiling makeover, particularly in our kitchens and bathroom spaces. Typically used with rectangular tiles of various sizes, and perhaps most well known for being the sort of tile pattern you'd see in a New York subway station, the classic 'brickwork' style of wall tiling is more commonly referred to as the 'running bond' pattern.
When it comes to the running bond, the ends of each tile are lined up with the middle of the tiles directly above and below them, which gives a visually enticing, staggered yet orderly appearance. As we see in this fine example, a kitchen space is given a brilliant, modern flavour with the installation of calming blue running bond configuration.
Of the many tiling options available, one of the most common, popular and charismatic is the checkerboard pattern. Mirroring the appearance of a chess or checker board, the reason for it's name is obvious. Though the black and white configuration is the more classic option, you can always opt of variety of different shades and tones too. Commonly used for bathrooms, kitchens and entry ways, the checkerboard pattern can really work wonders when installed in the right space.
Here, a delightful, full square checkerboard pattern greets every occupant and guest at the staircase, setting a vibrant and exciting mood and tone. The reason it works so well is because there is very little to work against it: the red curtain and plant offer subtle points of contrast, but they never detract from the main act. As a general rule, you should always pair the checkerboard motif with light and white tones in the rest of the space, otherwise a room can very quickly become too busy and confusing aesthetically.
Herringbone is yet another classic pattern that has received a modern design resurgence in recent years. Named after its resemblance to the skeleton of a Herring fish, herringbone uses rectangular tiles, lined up in parallel at a 45 degree slant, which is then repeated on the other side of the tile to create a mirror effect. While it's slightly more difficult to get right, it's a graceful, interesting yet intricate style—a favourite of homes all over the world, and especially known for its presence in European interiors.
Versatile for both flooring and the walls, it's the latter that we see this brilliant red herringbone pattern at play: a fantastically striking addition to any kitchen or bathroom space.
Ultimately, when it comes to fitting out and remodelling your domestic spaces, it's up to you how to do it. Conventional modern styles and traditions are merely a starting point; you can always go against the grain, mix and match, or even create something entirely fresh and unique.
The designers of this amazing bathroom certainly succeeded in producing something fresh and original: by effectively blending and fusing the floor and wall together, we get an impression of a flowing, artistic and energetic pattern-in-motion. Hexagonal tiles here make a fabulous statement, particularly in their staggered royal blue, white, black and grey tones.
