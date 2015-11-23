6 modern patterns for laying tiles

The first thing we often picture or imagine when we think about interior tiling is the classic, straight and true parallel set up. Over the decades and centuries, this particular configuration has featured the most, so it's little wonder that we have such an attachment to it. Also known as the 'straight lay' tile pattern, this method is the easiest and most accessible pattern to lay down. Ultimately, the straight lay's popularity isn't just because it's the oldest. It's the preferred method because it's so versatile: it works anywhere and everywhere. The beauty of this method, too, is that because of its popularity, there are an abundance of choices when it comes to materials, and this gives a lot of room to move aesthetically.

The designers in this beautiful rustic example here have made the absolute most with their dining space using the straight lay method: rather than a more basic ceramic or terracotta, they've extended the potential and appearance of the space by selecting large squares of raw stone, each with an individual persona and character, creating an alluring, solid and very striking tiled floor.

Tiling can be a tricky excercise in any setting. It's a great idea to get the the very best and right advice before going ahead, so why not chat to a professional to help get you underway?