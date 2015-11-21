Choose the right lighting for every room

While so much of our attention is directed to the design of our more public living quarters, it's just as important to tend to our private and intimate spaces. The bathroom is one of those areas that gets easily neglected, but really, because of it's role as a vital relaxation and morning preparation space, it's crucial that we give it the attention it deserves. Lighting is a fabulous way to not only beautify the bathroom, but to transform it into a room with a fantastic, inviting feel.

Here here have an excellent example of a full functional, and highly alluring bathroom space: a raw, stripped back aesthetic with modest, artistic and even minimalist vanity and mirror, with a superb inclusion of a freestanding bathtub by the window. The real success here is the effortless interplay of lighting to create a welcoming mood: the harnessing of abundant natural light during the daytime, and the warm glow of two Edison globes and fitting hanging from the ceiling for warm, artistic and effortless artificial light come night time.

Installing and working with the right mix of lighting can be a real challenge. If you're wondering how to get started with it, why not chat to a professional for a few tips and trusted advice?