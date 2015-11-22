Create your own holistic garden

In this fast-paced day and age, especially when we live in a city or metropolis like Hong Kong, it can be difficult to ground ourselves and find the time to re-immerse ourselves in the beauty of nature. Even though Hong Kong is home to a large range of public green spaces, with the bulk of the population always just a few blocks from a verdant, leafy green area (take Kowloon Park, Nan Lian, or the hiking trail along the Dragon’s Back, for example), it's one thing to share a lush garden space with the rest of the city, another thing altogether to have access to our very own space in the privacy of our homes.

For those of us blessed with enough space in our properties, the inclusion of a private garden oasis can be a truly excellent addition to our daily lives. Time spent in the a garden balances out our routines and induces greater harmony within ourselves: it makes us more contemplative, more connected, while providing a safe haven and refuge from the madness of the outside world.

Today on homify, we're taking a look at home gardens, with a particular focus on a relatively fresh style of modern home garden: the wonderful world of 'holistic' gardens. 'What exactly is a holistic garden?' we hear you ask. 'How does it different from any normal garden?' Read on and learn all about it.