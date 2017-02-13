From anonymous apartment to a flat that leaves you speechless

We've seen some impressive home transformations in our time, but today's project seriously wowed us—as it will you! Taking an old-fashioned and badly decorated apartment to task, the interior designer in charge of this transformation had an inspired grasp on colour and space definition, as you'll soon see. The finished result is a spacious, light and bright apartment that looks beautiful, as well as eminently usable, and if you need a little inspiration for a home renovation of your own, we don't think you'll need to look any further!
This looks like every outdated kitchen that has been neglected since the 70s, as the cabinets are old fashioned and there is so little light flowing into the room! How could you actually cook in here?
Wow! What an intense transformation! A better layout, more modern cabinets and significantly more light has made this kitchen unrecognisable! Hanging the curtains nice and high has made the ceiling feel far taller as well.
We normally love a designated dining space, but in this apartment's case, there is a very overbearing and cluttered feel. There's so much brown wood that the area feels dark and oppressive and we certainly can't imagine having a fun dinner party here!
The transformation here is amazing and we are really enjoying the Scandinavian vibe that is creeping in! Keeping the natural wood dining chairs and contrasting them with a white table makes for a pretty and pared-back style, while moving the dining area into the corner of the room makes far more sense!
This isn't the smallest room we have ever seen, by any means, but by using large, bulky furniture pieces and heavy patterns, the space has been simply swallowed up! The drab wall colour isn't doing anything for the room, either.
This lovely open-plan room really has embraced a far more fresh and airy vibe, and, as you can see, simple design doesn't have to mean boring or plain! A sky blue wall looks terrific and funky seating options add in some seriously personal and cool style.
Wow. These bedsteads are pretty scary! The dark wood looks overbearing and serious, while the odd wall colour really drains the space of any light potential. We don't think you'd get a good night's sleep here!
Ahh, so this is a studio apartment! We hadn't realised until now, but it looks surprisingly large and comfortable, don't you agree? Mirroring the blue wall opposite, the partial painted effect here adds a level of tied-in design that is hard to achieve and all the white accessories simple melt into the background. Clever!
There's even space for a little desk setup in this space, which is amazing! Perfect for working from home, it's a great idea to have a separate work station as appose to simply working on a dining table. The vintage desk itself is so darling and adds a great nuance of character.
This isn't a huge bathroom, but the way furniture has been used has drowned out any usable space! The drab finishes don't help either and leave the whole room feeling a little dirty and underwhelming!
What a huge difference removing bulky furniture has made here! A fantastically clear floor space makes the room feel far bigger and with a new toilet seat and a sheer curtain, the whole area looks modern, fresh and calm. Such a dramatic change, but without having to do too much! Amazing!
For another great transformation, take a look at this Ideabook: A dreadful bathroom gets a spectacular modern makeover.