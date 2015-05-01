Balancing traditional and modern architectural influences

How hard is it to do old-meets-new design properly? Well, It turns out it’s actually really hard, and countless failed, near-failed and just plain ugly architectural projects are testament to that. There are many different pieces of advice you could follow in an attempt to get this look right, but the simplest way to work it out, as with most things, is to look at a successful example and break down exactly what it is that makes it so successful.

Well, fortunately – extremely fortunately, in fact, because without it this ideabook wouldn’t exist – the architects at Dutch firm Reitsema &Partners have been obliging enough to create a stunning house that is a textbook example of how to blend two eras of design in a functional, innovative and drop-dead gorgeous manner. We’re sure they came up with this project just for us.

So, without further ado, let’s take a spin around this home, and take note of the very valuable lessons it has to offer us.