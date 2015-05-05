homify 360°: a house of flowers, Coyoacán

Do you love fresh flowers so much that it sometime feels as if you’re running out of places you can reasonably put them in your home? If so, you could always take a leaf out of Boutique de Architectura's book and actually make your home out of flowers – or at least partially, anyway. This Mexican firm came up with a unique design for a home in the city of Cxxx. Undaunted by the surrounding urban sprawl, they set out to create a structure inspired by, and dependent on, nature. In this building, the sultry heat of Cxxx city is channelled into what seems an idyllic floral paradise, far from the honking of angry motorists and the bustle of the city crowds.
Extraordinarily, this lush set-up is focused almost solely around one colour, inside and out. And it’s pink, of course. And, perhaps most impressively of all, that colour is pink. What else? It’s certainly not every architect who could pull that one off. So let’s see how they did it.
The terracotta hue of the walls seen here is evocative of sizzling summer days and all that goes with them. For those of us not living in hot countries, it’s a colour that comes tinged with associations of long, lazy holidays and distant travel. But in this context, the most important feature of the colour of the walls is the way it interacts with the surrounding shades: namely the bright petals of the flowers above and the cloudless blue sky behind. The three clash wonderfully, perfectly, with each other; as if opposing segments of the colour wheel were taken and splashed all over this section of the city.
No-one could ever accuse these architects of not sticking to their pink principles. The flowers that form the walls have been colour-matched as closely as possible throughout the interior. There is not a single picture, or indeed any other form of decoration, to be seen here, and the reason should be fairly obvious: these gorgeous walls of flowers are the only trimming this space needs to be truly breathtaking.
This closer shot of the wall reveals how totally crucial the many flowers are to this interior, forming the backdrop for everything that takes place within these walls.
The combination of vibrant pink flowers and well-placed lighting on the balcony make it the brightest place there could be to while away the after-dark hours.
Even here, where there are no actual flowers involved, the interior remains true to the pink theme. Boring old paint takes the place of the walls of flowers, but the shocking pink colour is anything but everyday.