homify 360°: a house of flowers, Coyoacán

Do you love fresh flowers so much that it sometime feels as if you’re running out of places you can reasonably put them in your home? If so, you could always take a leaf out of Boutique de Architectura's book and actually make your home out of flowers – or at least partially, anyway. This Mexican firm came up with a unique design for a home in the city of Cxxx. Undaunted by the surrounding urban sprawl, they set out to create a structure inspired by, and dependent on, nature. In this building, the sultry heat of Cxxx city is channelled into what seems an idyllic floral paradise, far from the honking of angry motorists and the bustle of the city crowds.

Extraordinarily, this lush set-up is focused almost solely around one colour, inside and out. And, perhaps most impressively of all, that colour is pink. It's certainly not every architect who could pull that one off. So let's see how they did it.