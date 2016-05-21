A geometric home from the future

If you have to stop and look at a building while walking past it, the architect has done their job. So who could ever argue that Korean firm Iroje KHM weren’t pulling their professional weight? They have been behind some utterly irresistible designs, and perhaps none more so than Hwa Hun, a family home in Seoul.

This stunning building bears many of the most instantly recognisable hallmarks of cutting-edge Korean design: a dedication to straight lines and (often mind-bendingly complex) geometry; a futuristic edge; a faithfulness to simple colour schemes and clutter-free interiors.

But while many contemporary pieces of Korean architecture may share some or all of those features, they manifest themselves differently when reinterpreted by various architects. No-one could look at Hwa Hun and believe that the architects had simply been blindly following some pre-existing model for design success.

And why not? Because it looks like a spaceship, that’s why.