homify 360°: a barn reborn, Staffordshire

Many architects yearn to stumble upon that perfect building – the one with so much promise, ownerless or ignored by its owners, left to the cruel devices of wind, rain and time.

Alrewas Architects really managed to strike it lucky when they got the opportunity to renovate a forlorn farmhouse and its accompanying barn in Staffordshire, England. The two buildings certainly made a sorry pair in the past: neglected and dejected, they were the picture of dilapidation. But thanks to the creativity, talent and – it’s probably safe to assume – large amounts of elbow grease brought to the project by this firm, the buildings were lifted out of their downward spiral and not only restored but turned into something altogether new, different and very exciting. Take a look below to learn more.