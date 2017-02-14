A timber home in the woods to steal your heart

Manning cottage is a big, sturdy wooden retreat that looks like the kind of North American home you'd see in a feel-good family movie. It's located in Canada and has vast wooden interiors together with a fireplace built from bold stonework.
Like any good family home, it has several large communal living areas that are ideal for entertaining loved ones. At the same time, it also has some cosy features that make it the perfect country retreat for those who want a little private time as well. The architects, Unit 7 Architecture, have endowed it with lots of unique features. So let's go on a grand tour of this special Canadian home! Afterwards, keep scrolling to see extra photos…
The home is reached via a series of gently ascending steps with low stone walls on either side. The exterior has a sturdy rustic exterior with a peaked roof and a friendly, open feel. The natural coloured tones and rustic textures of the wooden cladding, latticework and stone make the home feel very earthy. This is a good theme if you are looking to create a home with a very strong family-style ambiance.
If you're looking to create an impressive rustic home, you might want to consider wooden cathedral ceilings like this. The great height adds a lot of drama and the natural tones of the wood also tend to soften the effect. Also, wooden interiors can easily feel a little dark, but this one also has lots of windows including the high one here. Also, note how the open plan layout has been made cosy with clusters of furniture.
The stone fireplace has unbeatable rustic charm. The slight variations in the stone tones add a lot of warmth to the home and the big chunky design makes the living room feel incredibly hearty. This is definitely a living room that would look romantic in candlelight!
As mentioned earlier, dark wooden interiors can easily look a little too aesthetically heavy. However here we can see the brightening effect of windows that run all the way to the corner. They also make the most of the green view which definitely adds to the decorative appeal of the interior. On a side note, see how a wooden sideboard has been used to separate the living room from the passageway on the left.
The communal areas in the home are big, sociable and impressive. In contrast however, the bedrooms have a far more private, cosy feel. A large part of this is due to the unique shape of the room. By avoiding a standard square or rectangular shape, we have a country bedroom with a corner that almost embraces the space. It definitely makes the classic white bedroom feel like a bit of a cocoon.
Outdoor entertaining areas are a must in a family home because they give young ones lots of space to roam. They also open up the possibility of introducing a social barbecue area for adults too. This one has just a simple wooden outdoor dining set. There are few decorations, but the wall to wall wood and white trim of the windows add lots of appeal.
We hope you enjoyed our tour and gathered some more timber home inspiration! Next, we have 11 cute Nordic-style homes.