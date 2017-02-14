A timber home in the woods to steal your heart

Manning cottage is a big, sturdy wooden retreat that looks like the kind of North American home you'd see in a feel-good family movie. It's located in Canada and has vast wooden interiors together with a fireplace built from bold stonework.

Like any good family home, it has several large communal living areas that are ideal for entertaining loved ones. At the same time, it also has some cosy features that make it the perfect country retreat for those who want a little private time as well. The architects, Unit 7 Architecture, have endowed it with lots of unique features. So let's go on a grand tour of this special Canadian home! Afterwards, keep scrolling to see extra photos…