From planning to completion: A modern family home

If you love the soaring look of a modern sloping roof, then you really need to check out this home. Composed of three separate volumes facing different directions, the roof of each area has been carefully designed to counterbalance the neighboring volume. This creates a very cohesive look and provides lots of inspiration for those looking for ways to integrate a carport into their home design.
This is one of those rare homes that looks much better than the original plans, so come with us on a complete photo tour to explore more! The architects, Gerss Arquitectos, have also given us a few construction shots so we have a good sense of how the property looks in its raw state.
From this bird’s eye view, we can see the broad planes of the modern sloping roof. The sides with the greatest height really direct our attention, thus giving each adjoining area a very private orientation. This is also a particularly good design for those who want to integrate a carport, but still want to make it feel separate from the main living areas.
A trapezoid-shaped home design like this also creates the opportunity to combine all the cosiness of a single-volume living space with large, impressive areas like this big lofty terrace. If you're building on a tricky building site, this is definitely a good design to make the most of a good view on one side.
In our first actual photo of the property, we can see how well the design works with the wooden cladding. The alternate black and golden façade really accentuates the unique quality of the design. Check out that big bold roof line. It’s definitely an eye-catching feature. Finally, note the sharp contrast between the fine natural wood window frames and the black timber cladding. These window frames lighten the darker side of the exterior and connect it aesthetically with the lighter half of the home.
Wooden shingles are traditionally associated with older-style homes. But with this modern design, they work quite well. This may be due to the fact that they have been used sparingly and combined with a more modern timber cladding. This serves to soften the juxtaposition of elements. Also, have a look at the windows on the tower to the right. We will go inside next to check them out.
Stairwells, corridors and hallways can easily feel closed-in and small. But here we can see how modern and light they can feel with a great window design. The tall narrow panel windows add a whole lot of natural light and visual interest to the space. This kind of design could work very well with those who want to pick and choose their vantage points.
In the living room here, we get a glimpse of the calm, warm aesthetic of the interior. The timber ceiling and timber floors infuse the space with a lot of subtle texture. The wooden floors and ceilings add interest and create some links with the surrounding countryside. This is a home that could feel very warm and homely without many furnishings at all.
Impressed? Come with us on another photo tour to see how this crumbling heap became a modern dream home.