From planning to completion: A modern family home

If you love the soaring look of a modern sloping roof, then you really need to check out this home. Composed of three separate volumes facing different directions, the roof of each area has been carefully designed to counterbalance the neighboring volume. This creates a very cohesive look and provides lots of inspiration for those looking for ways to integrate a carport into their home design.

This is one of those rare homes that looks much better than the original plans, so come with us on a complete photo tour to explore more! The architects, Gerss Arquitectos, have also given us a few construction shots so we have a good sense of how the property looks in its raw state.