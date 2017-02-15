Your browser is out-of-date.

8 chic but simple terrace ideas for you to copy

press profile homify
All terraces feel a little luxurious, giving you easy access to that extra slice of living space. But there are certain styles that seem to garner more positive attention than others, so we've pulled together 8 of them to show you today! From super contemporary through to traditional, wooden designs; if you can dream it, you can create a terrace in that style. And you might find that your gardener is experienced enough to help you create the perfect addition! It's time to start looking ahead to the warmer months and how you'll make the most of them, so let's talk about terraces!

1. Ground-floor gorgeousness.

Terrace Mayer & Selders Arquitectura Minimalist houses
Mayer & Selders Arquitectura

Terrace

Mayer & Selders Arquitectura
Mayer &amp; Selders Arquitectura
Mayer & Selders Arquitectura

The single-storey design of this house lends itself perfectly to a flat-roof terrace that simply juts out from one end. Skinny metal supports and a concrete base keep everything so simple and stylish.

2. With a ceramic roof.

Reabilitação de moradia em Levegada, Modo Arquitectos Associados
Modo Arquitectos Associados

Modo Arquitectos Associados
Modo Arquitectos Associados
Modo Arquitectos Associados

For a little Mediterranean flair, nothing looks as good as white render and a red ceramic tiled roof. Warm, almost rustic and beautifully inspired by tones from nature's palette have created an amazing outdoor sitting spot here.

3. Compact but effective.

Renovação moradia em Birre III | Cascais, shfa
shfa

shfa
shfa
shfa

You don't need to have a huge terrace to be able to enjoy the great outdoors, as this small but striking terrace proves. Situated underneath a first floor balcony, the overhang offers just enough cover for some pretty chairs and easy relaxation.

4. Simple wooden style.

Moradia das Pedras, EVA | evolutionary architecture
EVA | evolutionary architecture

EVA | evolutionary architecture
EVA | evolutionary architecture
EVA | evolutionary architecture

The pergola styling of this terrace covers makes it such a natural and seamless garden addition that the actual terrace itself is just an added bonus! Offering shade when you want it, this simple design makes sure to not overshadow the main house, but add some fairy lights and we can picture a party out here!

5. Contemporary angles.

House SM Feira, Urban Core
Urban Core

Urban Core
Urban Core
Urban Core

There was no way that we weren't going to include this fantastic modern terrace in our article, as just look at it! The angled roof looks as though it could take flight at any second and allows for a spacious but minimal terrace to be created. What an amazing design!

6. European style!

Casa em Sonoma, California, Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

European terraces always seem to be a little simpler and more reserved and this one really does tempt us! Narrow but long, this build has been focused around enjoying the views of the garden and can't you just imagine how lovely the wooden structure will look when it's covered in climbers?

7. Wood clad and shady.

homify Scandinavian style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

We think we can see some Scandinavian influence here, with the natural wood cladding and crisp white structures. Modern, eye-catching and beautiful, this is a design that will remain timeless and inspirational.

8. Spacious and integrated.

Casa de Praia, Celia Beatriz Arquitetura
Celia Beatriz Arquitetura

Celia Beatriz Arquitetura
Celia Beatriz Arquitetura
Celia Beatriz Arquitetura

The terrace here is great because it's so integrated into the main house! Blink and you could miss that it's there, but once you see it, you have no choice but to love how subtle yet spacious it is. We don't know if we'd ever want to live indoors with this lovely space waiting for us outside!

For more terrace inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Enviable balconies, verandas and roof terraces.

From planning to completion: A modern family home
Would any of these styles suit your home perfectly?

No, Thanks