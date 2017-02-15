8 chic but simple terrace ideas for you to copy

All terraces feel a little luxurious, giving you easy access to that extra slice of living space. But there are certain styles that seem to garner more positive attention than others, so we've pulled together 8 of them to show you today! From super contemporary through to traditional, wooden designs; if you can dream it, you can create a terrace in that style. And you might find that your gardener is experienced enough to help you create the perfect addition! It's time to start looking ahead to the warmer months and how you'll make the most of them, so let's talk about terraces!
The single-storey design of this house lends itself perfectly to a flat-roof terrace that simply juts out from one end. Skinny metal supports and a concrete base keep everything so simple and stylish.
For a little Mediterranean flair, nothing looks as good as white render and a red ceramic tiled roof. Warm, almost rustic and beautifully inspired by tones from nature's palette have created an amazing outdoor sitting spot here.
You don't need to have a huge terrace to be able to enjoy the great outdoors, as this small but striking terrace proves. Situated underneath a first floor balcony, the overhang offers just enough cover for some pretty chairs and easy relaxation.
The pergola styling of this terrace covers makes it such a natural and seamless garden addition that the actual terrace itself is just an added bonus! Offering shade when you want it, this simple design makes sure to not overshadow the main house, but add some fairy lights and we can picture a party out here!
There was no way that we weren't going to include this fantastic modern terrace in our article, as just look at it! The angled roof looks as though it could take flight at any second and allows for a spacious but minimal terrace to be created. What an amazing design!
European terraces always seem to be a little simpler and more reserved and this one really does tempt us! Narrow but long, this build has been focused around enjoying the views of the garden and can't you just imagine how lovely the wooden structure will look when it's covered in climbers?
We think we can see some Scandinavian influence here, with the natural wood cladding and crisp white structures. Modern, eye-catching and beautiful, this is a design that will remain timeless and inspirational.
The terrace here is great because it's so integrated into the main house! Blink and you could miss that it's there, but once you see it, you have no choice but to love how subtle yet spacious it is. We don't know if we'd ever want to live indoors with this lovely space waiting for us outside!
