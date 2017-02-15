8 chic but simple terrace ideas for you to copy

The terrace here is great because it's so integrated into the main house! Blink and you could miss that it's there, but once you see it, you have no choice but to love how subtle yet spacious it is. We don't know if we'd ever want to live indoors with this lovely space waiting for us outside!

For more terrace inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Enviable balconies, verandas and roof terraces.