12 simple tricks for a spectacular home entrance

press profile homify press profile homify
House in Chandlers Ford II, LA Hally Architect LA Hally Architect Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

When you consider decorating or revamping your home, the entrance is where you should start. Oft-neglected and sidestepped for more popular rooms of a dwelling, it is actually the entrance that can pack the largest punch. They say first impressions last, and this couldn’t be truer. It’s the first room you and your guests will see when they arrive, and the last area they’ll visit before leaving. For this reason it’s crucial you design and decorate the space to reflect your desired ambience, as well as ensuring it is de-cluttered and efficient.

Would you like a few tips and tricks? We’ve got 12 ideas that will drastically alter and rectify your entry, ensuring it is welcoming, impressive and enjoyable. Let’s check them out below!

1. Add a feature chair

Entrance Hall Chameleon Designs Interiors Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration
A comfy seat by your entrance does more than simply offer your visitors somewhere to sit. It's a statement item that can help draw attention away from other less desirable pieces, while being versatile enough to provide practical uses as well. 

2. Grow a potted plant

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Marble Beige
Green plants by your entrance help bring in good energy, while also ensuring your entry feels welcoming, fresh and inviting. As an added bonus, potted greenery can also assist in detoxifying the air, and purifying your home's ambience.

3. Brighten the space with an eye-catching hue

House in Chandlers Ford II, LA Hally Architect LA Hally Architect Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
The designers of this simple yet eye-catching residence have opted for a bright red hue that adds drama to the overall appearance of the space, consequently coordinating perfectly with the timber elements and white detailing. 

4. Use the area as a gallery

Квартира в стиле Loft , Alexander Krivov Alexander Krivov Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
Why not utilise your entry as a gallery space to show off your favourite works? This industrial-esque entrance perfectly illustrates how this area is perfect as a place to hang art, energising and invigorating the overall aesthetic. 

5. Pick accessories and unique hues

Entrance Perfect Stays Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Perfect Stays

Entrance

Think a little outside the box and opt for a different hue or some unique accessories. In this instance the candleholders work perfectly with the round artwork, and sage-coloured wall. 

6. Go neutral

Caprice Deco, Equipe Ceramicas Equipe Ceramicas Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
You simply cannot go wrong with neutrals! These hues work brilliantly in any entry, and will always infuse a feeling of class, charm and effortless style. 

7. Add candles and feature wallpaper

Residence in Goregaon, Design Kkarma (India) Design Kkarma (India) Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
This room is a little different. Replete with candle lighting and hanging plants, the room is attention-grabbing as well as alluring. The feature wallpaper is a nice touch, which coordinates well with the vertical green wall, and imparts a sense of continuity throughout. 

8. Ensure it is clutter free with adequate storage

Catalogo Furlan Mobili, de-cube de-cube Corridor, hallway & stairs Clothes hooks & stands
Don't forget your storage! Cluttered entrances are uninviting, unwelcoming and unusable. Add sufficient cupboards for jackets and shoes, ensuring your space remains sleek and chic.

9. These white open shelves are brilliant!

Interior design, Eternity Designers Eternity Designers Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
These white shelves assist in providing separation for the living areas, while offer the ideal spot to house objet d'art, accessories and eye-catching accoutrements. 

10. A circular table is ideal for a larger foyer space

Entrance Hall In an Italian Villa Clifford Interiors KitchenSinks & taps
If you are blessed with a larger entrance space, why not include a circular central table to add that elegant touch of class and majesty?

11. A decorative double door

Valencia Tower , Elevate Lifestyles Elevate Lifestyles Modern houses
A double door is perfect if you'd like to see who is outside your home, without losing your sense of privacy and security. This one is a nice example, which utilises a decorative motif. 

12. Choose wall mounted shelving

Entrance Area Shape Interiors Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Wall-mounted shelving is great if you're lacking space, but would still like to decorate your entrance with accessories and ornaments. 

Do you think any of these ideas would work in your home?

