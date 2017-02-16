12 simple tricks for a spectacular home entrance

When you consider decorating or revamping your home, the entrance is where you should start. Oft-neglected and sidestepped for more popular rooms of a dwelling, it is actually the entrance that can pack the largest punch. They say first impressions last, and this couldn’t be truer. It’s the first room you and your guests will see when they arrive, and the last area they’ll visit before leaving. For this reason it’s crucial you design and decorate the space to reflect your desired ambience, as well as ensuring it is de-cluttered and efficient.

Would you like a few tips and tricks? We’ve got 12 ideas that will drastically alter and rectify your entry, ensuring it is welcoming, impressive and enjoyable. Let’s check them out below!