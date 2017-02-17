A young family's surprisingly spacious timber home

One of the more unassuming homes we’ve had the pleasure to tour, this two-storey timber dwelling boasts a compact floor area of only 84m2, yet delights with its impressive open-plan interior and attention to detail.
Designed by the team at Kitaura Design Room, this property sits on a steeply sloping plot, with lush greenery on each side. Located in an area of heavy snow, the roofs were required to sit at various angles to avoid a build-up and any subsequent structural damage. Inside the home is enticing and alluring with timber-clad walls, split-level living and plenty of eye-catching features.
Private and relaxing, this compact dwelling certainly makes for an interesting tour, replete with graceful aesthetics and a cosy atmosphere.
Blending the natural landscape with the built environment certainly works well in this instance, creating unity and cohesion that add a comfortable and welcoming aura. Come on, let’s take a peek inside…
From this angle the actual structure is quite deceiving. Appearing more like a small timber shed, this property is definitely hiding some chic secrets within. On the south side of the home a park flows along the undulated ground and provides a huge amount of lush greenery for the dwelling, whereas on the opposite side is the road.
The roadside situation of the home has been blurred for those inside the abode, with the architects opting to maximise the forest surrounds, and maximise the scenery for occupants.
Moving around to the other side of the dwelling we're able to see that this is actually a fairly large house rather than a shed. Although one side of the timber-clad façade might look rather modest, the other is a modern masterpiece, with plenty of allure and intrigue.
The house is surrounded by a collection of rocks that line the foundation, and provide a sense of completion to the plot. While the front garden is gravel, the other areas are leafy and rich in a sense of natural beauty. 6 metres high at its tallest point, the house is dramatic, eye-catching and bold. Let's take a peek inside…
Inside the main dining area we see a truly spectacular interior. We weren't expecting the different timber angles that enhance the cladding and improve the attention-grabbing aesthetic.
To the right of us we see the large glass window that looks out to the forest beyond. This is essentially a moving artwork that provides an ever-changing atmosphere for the occupants within.
On the floor we're able to see the hydronic heating system that is employed. This provides warmth to all areas of the house, keeping the living spaces welcoming and enjoyable during the cold winter months.
The split-level interior boasts many interesting features that can be seen in this image. Upstairs the living areas and sleeping quarters are located, while downstairs the main living room, dining area and kitchen are contained.
Easily accessible, this open plan layout keeps the interior free-flowing and exciting. The level also goes down to a lower area, where the entrance and mudroom are situated.
Throughout the dwelling the designers have incorporated strong architectural lines and forms. These shapes evoke difference and interest within the residence. This is particularly noticeable on the upper deck level where the roof is sloped and feels almost auditorium-esque.
Light naturally flows within this structure, assisted by the light timber ceiling panelling and large panels of glass. Secure, private and cosy, the home is definitely a comfortable and inviting place to live.
Heading downstairs once more we see the kitchen at the end of the space and the wonderful wood-burning stove at the opposite end. The burner is yet another brilliant addition that keeps the home's occupants warm during winter, exuding comfort, class and style.
For the last look before we end our tour we head outside during the evening to see what the property looks like after dark. Warm and inviting, with a gorgeous amber glow, this home is truly a spectacular, striking and welcoming family dwelling.
Would you like to take another tour? We recommend: The small country home you won't forget