A young family's surprisingly spacious timber home

One of the more unassuming homes we’ve had the pleasure to tour, this two-storey timber dwelling boasts a compact floor area of only 84m2, yet delights with its impressive open-plan interior and attention to detail.

Designed by the team at Kitaura Design Room, this property sits on a steeply sloping plot, with lush greenery on each side. Located in an area of heavy snow, the roofs were required to sit at various angles to avoid a build-up and any subsequent structural damage. Inside the home is enticing and alluring with timber-clad walls, split-level living and plenty of eye-catching features.

Private and relaxing, this compact dwelling certainly makes for an interesting tour, replete with graceful aesthetics and a cosy atmosphere.

Blending the natural landscape with the built environment certainly works well in this instance, creating unity and cohesion that add a comfortable and welcoming aura. Come on, let’s take a peek inside…