The modern hillside home with a deceptive facade

The best hillside homes have an almost ethereal, breezy ambiance. These are homes that make you feel like you can disappear into a lovely view and almost float away. So it's no surprise that a home built on a sloping block can work incredibly well when combined with a light and cool minimalist design.

Today we will explore a hillside home with a gorgeous ocean view and a few unpredictable architectural features. It definitely has a luxurious interior, but this is only fitting when you consider the beachside locale. This gem comes to us courtesy of home builders Barra & Barra. So get ready to be impressed and take a peek inside…