Find your home style: 7 types of family home

The very best family home designs have a sense of solidity about them. These are the homes in which we grow together as a family, enjoying communal space as well as some solitude. In this kind of home, there isn't just an extra bedroom or two; there is also a very special sense of flow between the social areas and generally a good open relationship with the natural surroundings. This is because an outdoor entertaining area, porch or terrace garden can provide that extra bit of communal living space and work as a natural extension of the indoor living areas.

So what are the best family home designs around? Well, today we present 7 stunning family homes. Most are modern, and all have that warm and distinctive family feel. Let's take a look at them…