The 140m² wooden cabin that feels much bigger

If you're considering using SIPs for your own build, here are 9 useful facts to help you understand their benefits.

SIPs:

- have an energy-saving value of around 70%

- decrease construction time by 30%

- guarantee thermal insulation all year round

- save on labour costs

- save 60% on waste construction materials

- are versatile and easy to install

- require no special material installation

- are clean, ecological and economical

- and are made with 100% raw materials and work for large or small projects