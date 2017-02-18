The 140m² wooden cabin that feels much bigger

If you're a young couple looking for a house to move into immediately, then this project, House Talagante, will provide the perfect inspiration! Architects AtelierStudio show us that with dedication, talent and passion, impressive results can be obtained within a limited budget and time frame. The project uses a wealth of hardy materials, but its overriding charm comes from the rich timber tones of its facade. The reinterpretation of a traditional country house is reflected in this modern, warm and practical home. Are you ready to step inside and see more? Then read on…
This 140m² project creates a very strong sense of unity, to which future modifications can be made. The structure comprises three main areas behind its country-style facade, housing a kitchen, dining room, living room, two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a huge patio.
Once inside, we observe an impressive open space that will allow the owners to decorate as they like. It's interesting that the whole house has been made of wood, which is used to particularly good effect here for the cabin-like ceiling. There's a large central living area, and bedrooms are located in the northern end of the property.
It's important to know each area of the house well, and to have an exit plan in place in the event of a fire or other emergency. These large sliding patio doors will be easy entry points during the glorious summer months, adding to the sense of space and openness. Notice the traditional gabled design with its cool slate-coloured roof.
Among the various materials used in this project are Structural Insulated Panels, or SIPs, which give the house a thermal structure made from wood panels and a high quality polystyrene core. In a nutshell, this material is rigid and light, providing effective insulation. It is also used in more traditional projects, particularly in the United States and Canada, as an alternative to other insulation systems.
If you're considering using SIPs for your own build, here are 9 useful facts to help you understand their benefits.
SIPs:
- have an energy-saving value of around 70%
- decrease construction time by 30%
- guarantee thermal insulation all year round
- save on labour costs
- save 60% on waste construction materials
- are versatile and easy to install
- require no special material installation
- are clean, ecological and economical
- and are made with 100% raw materials and work for large or small projects
Something notable about this house is that everywhere you look, you will find nature. The house sits like a free-standing sculpture where all views (from inside or out) are important.
Finally, we see the fruits of a well-structured project, built with total dedication for future families who'd like to settle outside the city. If a rural retreat is your idea of heaven, then this is a perfect place for you to live!
For more examples of exquisite wooden homes, check out 15 cost-effective cabins that are easy to build