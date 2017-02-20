The little square home for a Japanese family

Pyramid-style roof designs are extremely wind-resistant and create the possibility for some really interesting attic spaces. In the dwelling we will explore today, you'll see that a pyramid roof can also be used to create some stunning exposed timber ceiling features.

The home is also designed in an unusual square format. This is an extremely flexible shape in which to arrange your living spaces, and it's also highly space efficient. But before we give away too much, here are a few specs. The home is designed by Japanese architects Isomura and measures 120sqm. Let's have a look inside…