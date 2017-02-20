A tiny timber micro-home that feels much bigger

Are you looking to escape the frantic and frenetic pace of the city? If you’re not a fan of camping but would still like to get close to nature, then we have the solution for you! Today’s feature property boasts a wonderfully mobile construction, along with modern details and contemporary necessities.

Designed by FAMWOOD, this property is unique, innovative and sure to impress! Prefabricated dwellings also reduce costs, as well as improving construction times. Furthermore, this mobile home can be moved inexpensively, between a range of different locations. Want to take a peek inside? Let’s check it out below…