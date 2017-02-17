Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

6 practical decor tips for a heart-stopping bathroom

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Modern bathroom
Loading admin actions …

Your bathroom can be so much more than a perfunctory space that you have to use, if you look to include some wonderful design touches that will set it apart! Bathroom designers make it seem so easy, but we think we've noticed a few key motifs that will allow you to elevate your bathroom to a really chic and spectacular level. So if you fancy giving your space a little revamp, don't do a thing until you've read these wonderful tips!

1. Add warmth with natural wood.

studio apartment, Angelina Alekseeva Angelina Alekseeva Minimalist style bathroom
Angelina Alekseeva

Angelina Alekseeva
Angelina Alekseeva
Angelina Alekseeva

Even a small bathroom can be wonderfully warm and welcoming, if you look to inject a decent amount of natural wood! We aren't just talking about a simple toilet seat though, as for a real impact, you need to think about wood flooring and even boxing your cistern in with gorgeous cladding.

2. Use mirrors to the fullest.

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Mirrors aren't just a practical addition to a bathroom, as they are so fantastically clever that if you pick the right style, you can effectively make the space seem twice as big as it actually is! This is one instance where size really can matter, as the bigger the mirror, the better the impact!

3. Try a more ornate shower curtain.

DECORACIÓN de INTERIORES. Casa Vintage, La Florinda La Florinda BathroomDecoration
La Florinda

La Florinda
La Florinda
La Florinda

Shower curtains can fall rather flat and make a bathroom feel a little drab, but choose something a little more fancy and you'll be delighted by how fabulous the room becomes! Don't forget that you can pop the curtain in the washing machine too, which is a great way to keep it clean and mildew-free.

4. Equip the space with a plethora of shelves.

Urban Chic per Karol, Vegni Design Vegni Design BathroomShelves
Vegni Design

Vegni Design
Vegni Design
Vegni Design

Your bathroom needs as much storage as any other room, especially when you consider that there are towels, toiletries and toilet paper to stow away. Open shelves offer you the opportunity to display the nicer elements that you've selected and if you pick an accent colour for your towels, the space will be revived.

5. Choose a statement sink.

Remodelación Vivienda Baño, info8385 info8385 BathroomSinks
info8385

info8385
info8385
info8385

A sink is a must-have in any bathroom, but there are no rules saying that you absolutely have to invest in a standard variation! If your budget can stretch a little bit, we can't think of a nicer way to invigorate your bathroom than with a totally unique and eye-catching sink. Just look at how marvellous this example is!

6. Hide away the clutter.

Baños, Opiusly Opiusly BathroomStorage
Opiusly

Opiusly
Opiusly
Opiusly

Clutter just seems to accrue in bathrooms at a rate of knots, but you can tackle the issue by having a handy vanity unit in place. Tuck all the most unsightly items away, out of sight, and try to keep a clear surface next to your sink and the whole room will look modern, fresh and bright.

For more bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: A bathroom for every zodiac sign!

A young family's surprisingly spacious timber home
Are you looking forward to trying some of these ideas in your bathroom?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks