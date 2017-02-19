Your browser is out-of-date.

16 BBQs and wood ovens you'll want for your garden

press profile homify press profile homify
Outdoor Kitchens and BBQ Areas, Design Outdoors Limited Design Outdoors Limited Mediterranean style garden
It might only be February, but now is as good of a time as any to start thinking about how you will get more use out of your garden in the summer. And we think that a gorgeous patio grill is just the ticket! 

If you've had your gardener lay a pretty patio for you, it seems a shame to not get a little more from it. So we've found 16 incredible grills to show you today, each of which will add style and social potential to your garden

Don't wait until the weather warms up to get started, choose your grill today and you'll be ready to light it and cook up a storm when the first sunny day arrives!

1. Traditional charm.

Kuchnia w ogrodzie, Kuchnia w Ogrodzie Kuchnia w Ogrodzie
Kuchnia w Ogrodzie

Kuchnia w Ogrodzie
Kuchnia w Ogrodzie
Kuchnia w Ogrodzie

Built from red bricks and with a delightful little roof, this grill would look incredible in the garden of a traditional home!

2. Blended beauty.

Outdoor Kitchens and BBQ Areas, Design Outdoors Limited Design Outdoors Limited Mediterranean style garden
Design Outdoors Limited

Outdoor Kitchens and BBQ Areas

Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited

These yellow bricks are incredible and by including a pizza oven and integral log store, every cuisine will be easy to enjoy!

3. Terrific with tiles.

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

The Mediterranean feel of this grill is super! What an impact some vibrant mosaic tiles have had here!

4. Large and impressive.

Kuchnia w ogrodzie, Kuchnia w Ogrodzie Kuchnia w Ogrodzie Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Kuchnia w Ogrodzie

Kuchnia w Ogrodzie
Kuchnia w Ogrodzie
Kuchnia w Ogrodzie

Wow! This isn't your average barbecue is it? The large chimney and dual ovens offer a fantastic aesthetic, as well as increased functionality.

5. Easy to move.

Ogród na 2-POZIOMOWYM TARASIE przy penthouse, Ogrodowa Sceneria Ogrodowa Sceneria Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Ogrodowa Sceneria

Ogrodowa Sceneria
Ogrodowa Sceneria
Ogrodowa Sceneria

If you don't want to swallow up too much patio space with your grill, something neat and compact like this drum design is ideal!

6. Gas-fired and weatherproof.

Covered Outdoor Kitchen Design Outdoors Limited Modern garden
Design Outdoors Limited

Covered Outdoor Kitchen

Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited

A covered grill that can be lit at the flick of a switch is a great idea for anyone that likes that charm of grilled food, but without putting in too much effort!

7. Modernist marvel.

Barbecue au charbon 940, chemoa.fr chemoa.fr Garden Fire pits & barbecues
chemoa.fr

chemoa.fr
chemoa.fr
chemoa.fr

This charming outdoor grill station is the best of every world! Modern, practical and yet still stylish, the brick accents are fantastic.

8. Sympathetic to the house.

Kuchnia w ogrodzie, Kuchnia w Ogrodzie Kuchnia w Ogrodzie
Kuchnia w Ogrodzie

Kuchnia w Ogrodzie
Kuchnia w Ogrodzie
Kuchnia w Ogrodzie

If your patio is adjacent to the house, it's worth trying to keep your grill in-keeping with the architectural style! This natural stone option is so pretty!

9. Grill with a view.

BBQ Area Design Outdoors Limited Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Design Outdoors Limited

BBQ Area

Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited

If you have the benefit of a stunning view, position a portable grill and prep stations in a prominent spot so that you can enjoy a gorgeous vista as you grill.

10. More than just a grill.

Outdoor Kitchen Design Outdoors Limited Rustic style garden
Design Outdoors Limited

Outdoor Kitchen

Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited

We love this design, as it looks charmingly rustic with the red bricks and with a few different cooking surfaces to use, every meal can be created in the open air!

11. Handcrafted and artisan.

Fireplaces, La Fleche Design La Fleche Design Living roomAccessories & decoration
La Fleche Design

La Fleche Design
La Fleche Design
La Fleche Design

Following traditional sculpture methodology has resulted in a fabulously curved and tactile grill here! If you made one yourself, with a lime render for heat protection, you'd know it was totally unique!

12. An outdoor kitchen!

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

WOW! You can't simply refer to this as a grill, can you? It's a full on kitchen and entertaining area, out in the garden! We'd love something this high-end in our homes!

13. Industrial innovation.

Barbecues tout inox Design, chemoa.fr chemoa.fr Garden Fire pits & barbecues
chemoa.fr

chemoa.fr
chemoa.fr
chemoa.fr

You might have to give this grill a couple of glances before you figure out what it actually is! A simple stainless steel trough, it's the understated nature of this build that is so astonishing.

14. Great for families.

A chaque loisirs son tapis : vélo, moto, barbecue, jeux..., ITAO ITAO Garden Fire pits & barbecues
ITAO

ITAO
ITAO
ITAO

A gas grill with a lid is a fantastic idea for families that love alfresco dining in summer. The parents can take charge of the cooking, while the kids help to prepare the food and a pebble section to mark out danger is ideal!

15. Wonderful wood.

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

Chic and almost Scandinavian in style, this gorgeous wood and white grill is as stylish as it is practical! What a patio addition!

16. Perfect for parties.

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This terrace has clearly been designed to accommodate large parties of people and with a lovely brick grill, there would be no end of amazing food on offer! We are increasingly desperate for a pizza oven!

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 14 low-cost ideas for your tiny outdoor space.

The warm timber home you won't forget
Which of these styles is firing up your imagination?

