16 BBQs and wood ovens you'll want for your garden

It might only be February, but now is as good of a time as any to start thinking about how you will get more use out of your garden in the summer. And we think that a gorgeous patio grill is just the ticket!

If you've had your gardener lay a pretty patio for you, it seems a shame to not get a little more from it. So we've found 16 incredible grills to show you today, each of which will add style and social potential to your garden.

Don't wait until the weather warms up to get started, choose your grill today and you'll be ready to light it and cook up a storm when the first sunny day arrives!