Before and after: Renovation of a traditional house, Porto

Every now and then, an A-list celebrity will take to the red carpet to debut a new look so radical that it’s often nearly impossible to believe that he or she is the same person as before. In such cases, the rumour mill tends to start turning without any delay, led by online commentators. Has the celebrity in question had an eyebrow lift? A chin tuck? Or could their drastic makeover be down to something as non-invasive as a chemical peel and a new dietician? Are we even sure it’s really them?

The image-obsessed blogosphere would certainly have plenty to gossip about in regards to the drastic changes that have taken place to this family home in Porto, Portugal. Based on what it looks like now, its “before” shots seem to belong not only to a distant time, but to another building entirely.

And yet nothing really major has been done here in terms of modernization. This is a traditional house, and Eva Architecture have been faithful to that, restoring rather than renovating; keeping things simple, sweet and pleasingly old-fashioned even while giving the entire building a new lease on life.