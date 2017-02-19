9 home organisation tricks that take 10 minutes

Are you busy or time-poor with a demanding daily schedule? By the same token, are you trying desperately to get your home organised and in shape? Keeping your dwelling in order can feel like an endless task, and one that is often rather difficult to achieve. However, it is possible, even with a small amount of time!
We’ve gathered 9 home organisation tricks that take virtually no time at all, and are sure to improve your dwelling tenfold. Check them out below!
This trick is probably one of the most crucial things to consider before you begin. Pick your battles. One of the main reasons we never manage to correctly organise and order our homes is because we take on too many tasks at once.
Take a step back, prioritise and you’ll find your tasks take less time that you’d initially thought.
Making the bed each morning takes very little time, and drastically improves your home’s sense of organisation and cleanliness. Create a habit by remembering to make your bed each morning and you’ll be surprised by the results.
De-cluttering robes is a great idea and doesn’t take as long as you’d think. Pull everything out and be brutal – if you haven’t worn it recently, donate, give away or throw out!
Anything that is broken shouldn’t have a place in your home. This is especially prevalent in the kitchen where we tend to hold only broken or chipped crockery and utensils that no longer work. If it cannot be repaired, it’s time to toss it.
Your bathroom is notorious for collecting clutter and mess. Designers know the benefits of creating and implementing the right storage, but if your bathroom is simply too messy, you might want to give it a thorough audit – throwing away any expired medication, lotions or any other odds and ends that are unneeded.
This really takes less than 5 minutes. Go through your home and restock and handwashes, lotions or other liquids that may be running low.
It’s likely your fridge is about as bad as your bathroom cabinet. Grab the bin and toss in anything that is expired, cleaning each shelf systematically. The less junk you have in there, the more likely you’ll reduce your food wastage as you’ll be able to see what you have.
Do you have a home office or entrance that collects paperwork and mess? Take 5 minutes to clean everything out and throw away or shred any papers you no longer need.
In all of 2-3 minutes you can give your living room a complete once over. Rearrange throw cushions, fold blankets and adjust wonky pictures on the wall.
Want more tips and tricks? Check out: 9 clutter-busting tricks for small living spaces