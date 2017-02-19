Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 home organisation tricks that take 10 minutes

press profile homify press profile homify
JuglansNigra, Sensearchitects Limited Sensearchitects Limited Minimalist study/office Wood Brown
Loading admin actions …

Are you busy or time-poor with a demanding daily schedule? By the same token, are you trying desperately to get your home organised and in shape? Keeping your dwelling in order can feel like an endless task, and one that is often rather difficult to achieve. However, it is possible, even with a small amount of time!

We’ve gathered 9 home organisation tricks that take virtually no time at all, and are sure to improve your dwelling tenfold. Check them out below!

1. Pick your battles

Sea Casa Another Design Modern living room livingroom
Another Design

Sea Casa

Another Design
Another Design
Another Design

This trick is probably one of the most crucial things to consider before you begin. Pick your battles. One of the main reasons we never manage to correctly organise and order our homes is because we take on too many tasks at once.

Take a step back, prioritise and you’ll find your tasks take less time that you’d initially thought.

2. Remember to make your bed

The Cosy Bed Sensearchitects_Limited Modern style bedroom Wood Wood effect bedroom,double bed,Reading,Study,warm,cosy,White,oak,simple,minimal
Sensearchitects_Limited

The Cosy Bed

Sensearchitects_Limited
Sensearchitects_Limited
Sensearchitects_Limited

Making the bed each morning takes very little time, and drastically improves your home’s sense of organisation and cleanliness. Create a habit by remembering to make your bed each morning and you’ll be surprised by the results.

3. De-clutter your robes

SCENT OF MAN, Rachele Biancalani Studio Rachele Biancalani Studio Modern dressing room White
Rachele Biancalani Studio

Rachele Biancalani Studio
Rachele Biancalani Studio
Rachele Biancalani Studio

De-cluttering robes is a great idea and doesn’t take as long as you’d think. Pull everything out and be brutal – if you haven’t worn it recently, donate, give away or throw out!

4. Throw away or repair any broken items

H邸インダストリアルリノベーション, 株式会社トキメキデザイン・アトリエ 株式会社トキメキデザイン・アトリエ Industrial style kitchen
株式会社トキメキデザイン・アトリエ

株式会社トキメキデザイン・アトリエ
株式会社トキメキデザイン・アトリエ
株式会社トキメキデザイン・アトリエ

Anything that is broken shouldn’t have a place in your home. This is especially prevalent in the kitchen where we tend to hold only broken or chipped crockery and utensils that no longer work. If it cannot be repaired, it’s time to toss it.

5. Purge your bathroom

Bathroom Telnova Julia Modern bathroom Ceramic Beige
Telnova Julia

Bathroom

Telnova Julia
Telnova Julia
Telnova Julia

Your bathroom is notorious for collecting clutter and mess. Designers know the benefits of creating and implementing the right storage, but if your bathroom is simply too messy, you might want to give it a thorough audit – throwing away any expired medication, lotions or any other odds and ends that are unneeded.

6. Restock your liquids

Sophia Apartment, BLACKHAUS BLACKHAUS Scandinavian style bathroom Tiles White
BLACKHAUS

BLACKHAUS
BLACKHAUS
BLACKHAUS

This really takes less than 5 minutes. Go through your home and restock and handwashes, lotions or other liquids that may be running low.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Audit your fridge

Villas Chuburná Puerto, Arq Mobil Arq Mobil Mediterranean style kitchen White
Arq Mobil

Arq Mobil
Arq Mobil
Arq Mobil

It’s likely your fridge is about as bad as your bathroom cabinet. Grab the bin and toss in anything that is expired, cleaning each shelf systematically. The less junk you have in there, the more likely you’ll reduce your food wastage as you’ll be able to see what you have.

8. Clear our papers

The Study Area Sensearchitects Limited Minimalist study/office Wood Brown Walnut,Bedroom,Minimalist,Study,Study
Sensearchitects Limited

The Study Area

Sensearchitects Limited
Sensearchitects Limited
Sensearchitects Limited

Do you have a home office or entrance that collects paperwork and mess? Take 5 minutes to clean everything out and throw away or shred any papers you no longer need.

9. Rearrange your living room accessories

Living Room Sensearchitects Limited Minimalist living room White Minimal,Interior Design,White,Simple,Relax,noodle,football,movie
Sensearchitects Limited

Living Room

Sensearchitects Limited
Sensearchitects Limited
Sensearchitects Limited

In all of 2-3 minutes you can give your living room a complete once over. Rearrange throw cushions, fold blankets and adjust wonky pictures on the wall.

Want more tips and tricks? Check out: 9 clutter-busting tricks for small living spaces

Decorative walls: 10 stylish ways to separate your space
Do you have any other quick tips for our readers? Add them below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks