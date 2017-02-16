Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 cute and affordable family homes with sloping roofs

Justwords Justwords
Totoro, キリコ設計事務所 キリコ設計事務所 Asian style houses
Loading admin actions …

Do you remember childhood fairytales featuring magical little homes in the woods? And how all those enchanted houses had sloping roofs? For some reason, we seem to have a collective instinctual love for the gabled roof. And here at homify, we're so taken with these dwellings that we've dedicated an entire article to 10 such homes, all of which are perfect in their own special way! So join us on this tour and get your fill of quaint little homes…

1. Chic country-style abode

아기자기함과 따스함을 모두 담은 행복터 (양평 도장리 주택), 윤성하우징 윤성하우징 Country style houses
윤성하우징

윤성하우징
윤성하우징
윤성하우징

This home has a strong rustic look with lots of elegant touches for a smooth finish. The brick panels play peekaboo with the robust wood and sleek white walls for a look that says 'stylish' with a capital S! The slanting roof faces all sides of the property and finishes the aesthetic perfectly.

2. ​Modern angles

弁天橋通の家, 株式会社山口工務店 株式会社山口工務店 Modern houses
株式会社山口工務店

株式会社山口工務店
株式会社山口工務店
株式会社山口工務店

This home is all about modern angles with an expansive feel. The entire slant of the roof is broken into three bits, with the various wings of the home placed in one straight line. The whole structure is pleasingly asymmetric in an artistic and modern way.

​3. Solid wood to the rescue

Totoro facade キリコ設計事務所 Asian style houses
キリコ設計事務所

Totoro facade

キリコ設計事務所
キリコ設計事務所
キリコ設計事務所

The charm of wood never goes out of style, as can be seen from this beautiful structure. The home is a play of angles and finishes, with the various grains of wood offsetting each other for an eclectic yet cohesive look.

4. ​A hint of blue

K邸 2012, ELD INTERIOR PRODUCTS ELD INTERIOR PRODUCTS Modern houses
ELD INTERIOR PRODUCTS

ELD INTERIOR PRODUCTS
ELD INTERIOR PRODUCTS
ELD INTERIOR PRODUCTS

Who said romance is dead? It's certainly very much alive in the pretty facade of this solid wooden home. The light blue hue drapes the frame of the home, starting from the very top. The slanting roof enjoys a splash of this colour before it joins other parts of the structure.

​5. Nordic style

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Simple and understated with a strong touch of the whimsical, this Nordic-style home with its asymmetrical slanting roof really captured our hearts. 

​6. Contemporary bungalow

햇살품은 미니멀리즘 주택 [용인 방아리], 윤성하우징 윤성하우징 Modern houses
윤성하우징

윤성하우징
윤성하우징
윤성하우징

Next up is this simple yet pretty bungalow-style home. From the front, the slanting roof is set to the side, over one wing of the home. This results in a classic and functional look, which gives the home its timeless appeal.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

​7. Stone and concrete

Z House, 봄 하우스플랜 봄 하우스플랜 Modern houses
봄 하우스플랜

봄 하우스플랜
봄 하우스플랜
봄 하우스플랜

Here, the stone foundation goes all the way to the first floor, while exposed cement clads the rest of the structure from the slanting roof downwards. The effect is both modern and rustic, and decidedly chic.

8. ​A pretty wooden chimney

暖炉のある家, AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン Asian style houses
AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン

AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン
AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン
AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン

This house looks fresh from a storybook, with its wooden chimney stacked on the slanting rooftop. A traditional Japanese dwelling, it perfectly demonstrates the charm of such homes.

9. ​Oriental style

N邸 リフォーム, 株式会社 鳴尾工務店 株式会社 鳴尾工務店 Asian style houses
株式会社　鳴尾工務店

株式会社　鳴尾工務店
株式会社　鳴尾工務店
株式会社　鳴尾工務店

Another typical Japanese-style home, this two-storeyed abode is well-planned with dual slanting roof tops. The neutral palette of the facade offsets the warm glow from within.

10. ​Wonderland ahoy!

동화속 나만의 공간 [안성 미산리], 윤성하우징 윤성하우징 Mediterranean style houses
윤성하우징

윤성하우징
윤성하우징
윤성하우징

This home is a simple castle-like structure, bearing sloping rooftops above the facets of its main frame. The porch also adds a whimsical quality, and rolling hills form the perfect backdrop.

Inspired by these picture-perfect houses? For more architectural delights, check out: 5 perfect small homes: inside and out!

The modern hillside home with a deceptive facade
Are you a fan of this type of home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks