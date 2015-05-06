An Italian coffee haven, Altamura

In some places, the mint green stripe protrudes enough to be used as a shelf, while in others it is merely a line of colour. Here, it supports this cute little clock – which provides yet another dose of vintage charm for a space already steeped in it.

Notice also the unusual decision to have a wall veneered in light wood – usually darker colours are preferred for this type of look. In this case it works fabulously however; partly because the overall palette is so light, and partly because the colour of the wood has been so closely matched to the stone arch behind the counter.