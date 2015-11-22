A Family Home Full of Light

Sunlight is hardly a rare commodity in the world, but it takes a clever designer to conceive of ways to maximise the influx of light within a multi-room dwelling, as is the case in this lovely, family home. The brainchild of Japan's Miyuki Design, the home takes an spacious, minimalist floorplan and crowns it with a skylight perched upon the apex of the roof, which invites a generous quantity of sunshine to circulate throughout the rooms below.
Clever design features aid in the interior illumination, with large, sliding doors providing an expansive portal to the back garden, and smaller windows included throughout to augment the effect of the skylight. The décor primarily consists of pale wood and white walls, creating a space within which natural light can bounce and play, and gaps have been left between the ceiling and walls of some of the rooms, allowing sunlight to filter through to these spaces despite them being bordered off.
Taken as a whole this home is beautifully relaxing and inviting in its minimalist style, with the steady permeation of sunshine underlying its serene atmosphere. Take a tour below and see what you think!
The exterior of the home appears minimalistic and streamlined as it humbly sits amongst the taller houses in the neighbourhood. The soft slope of the roof flows upwards to crest the home with a central skylight, bathing the interior in sunshine whenever the weather permits.
The pale tone of the facade is warmed by the wooden panels of the home's verandah and the floorboards flowing within. The entire scene simple and modern, with the minimalistic facade of the dwelling calming the casual mess of the garden, and providing plenty to space upon which to enjoy fine weather in a relaxed atmosphere.
The living area is beautifully open and expansive, with its classic combination of white and wooden decor bathed in a generous array of natural light flowing through the skylight overhead.
The large wooden panels lining the ceiling celebrate the loftiness of the home, while the sleek black of the spotlighting provides a sophisticated contrast of colour and material. The furnishings are minimalistic in keeping with the facade of the home, with the simple chairs and foldable table seen here providing functionality and matching well the white and wooden decor.
The kitchen space is simple and modern and rests in an alcove of white and wood, with the gleam of silver and the sheen of black metal adding to the mix of tones and textures within the space. The kitchen has been sectioned by a high wall, creating a cosy, semi-private environment as the remainder of the living space streams around it.
On the far wall a range of built-in storage has been included, with shelves and a small cabinet providing a home for clutter so that the minimalistic, expansive atmosphere within the house can be retained.
This vantage wonderfully showcases the spacious and streamlined feel within the house. The flowing lines of its pale floorboards elongate the living area and lay a subtle path to the expansive, sliding doors that lead outside.
The doors are able to completely transform the home, inviting air, colour and light to circulate throughout as the interior and exterior bleed into one another. The elongation beautifully complements the lofty ceilings of the abode, matching the height of the house with impressive length and providing a hint of the relaxed environs of the garden.
The bathroom carries through the prevailing decor of white and wooden finishes within the home, while adding contrasting elements such as this mint green feature wall and grey, concrete floor to create a spectrum of pale tones.
A large array of mirrors add a sense of depth, while a simple, white sink unit with generous storage has been included for functionality and to reduce clutter.
Bordering the living area is this simple and spacious bedroom, decorated here to appeal to a young child. The lofty, expansive atmosphere of the room emulates that beyond its large, sliding doors, with high ceilings panelled in pale wood once again crowning the space.
Cleverly, the ceiling of the home has been designed to slant upwards before the room ends, departing from the wall and allowing sunlight to stream into the bedroom from the home's central skylight.
Twin built-in wardrobes and a simple, wooden desk provide for functionality, while a small window assists the skylight in illuminating this lovely space.
This room presents an interesting departure from the pale tones of the home's living area, with its dark feature wall and the large, fabric panels covering the floor contributing to a more vibrant colour scheme. White walls and a wood-panelled ceiling provide design continuity however, with light also streaming into this space through narrow windows by the feature wall and through the home's central skylight.
The room has been decorated in simple, modern Japanese style, with a wooden bench and side shelving included, waiting to be joined by an array of personalised furnishings.
Inspired by the minimalist feel of this lovely abode? Have a look at these 7 steps to a clutter free home for more ideas!