A Family Home Full of Light

Sunlight is hardly a rare commodity in the world, but it takes a clever designer to conceive of ways to maximise the influx of light within a multi-room dwelling, as is the case in this lovely, family home. The brainchild of Japan's Miyuki Design, the home takes an spacious, minimalist floorplan and crowns it with a skylight perched upon the apex of the roof, which invites a generous quantity of sunshine to circulate throughout the rooms below.

Clever design features aid in the interior illumination, with large, sliding doors providing an expansive portal to the back garden, and smaller windows included throughout to augment the effect of the skylight. The décor primarily consists of pale wood and white walls, creating a space within which natural light can bounce and play, and gaps have been left between the ceiling and walls of some of the rooms, allowing sunlight to filter through to these spaces despite them being bordered off.

Taken as a whole this home is beautifully relaxing and inviting in its minimalist style, with the steady permeation of sunshine underlying its serene atmosphere. Take a tour below and see what you think!