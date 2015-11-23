A Modern Old-Berlin Villa

When we think of villa-style living we often envision an expansive house in a rolling, rural locale. The designers at Berlin's Mohring Architekten have turned this idea on its head in the home we're about to witness, taking the top floor of a Berlin apartment and creating a penthouse villa which is elegant and relaxed in understated, modern style.

From the outset the villa appears spacious and open for an apartment of only 85m², with its white walls, open plan and plentiful shelving creating a lovely home in one of Europe's coolest and most vibrant cities. Upon entry we are greeted by an expansive living area, with shelves bordering the room to house a raft of books and decorative objects. Large windows are featured throughout, inviting sun and air to refresh the space and creating a lofty and uplifting atmosphere.

The bathroom within the home is both warm and contemporary, with its pale brown tiles, clean lines and sleek surfaces exuding the essence of modern luxury, and an office space has been included, which delights with a lovely view of the city through its generous stretch of windows.

Take a tour below of this lovely villa in beautiful Berlin and let us know what you think!