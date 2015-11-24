6 latest trends for a modern bathroom design

In a world that strives to keep up appearances, it's all too easy to focus the bulk of one's attention on the spaces in our lives that receive the most exposure. In and around the home, our public and more social spaces tend to be the ones to receive the makeovers and design overhauls; rarely do we throw just as much attention behind our private and more intimate spaces: the areas just for us, and no one else. Of all these spaces and areas in our lives, the bathroom is one of the most underserved, and overlooked.
They say that happiness is a long, hot bubble bath, and well, we might extend that a little today by saying that happiness is a well-appointed bathroom (in which to enjoy that long, hot bubble bath, or steaming hot shower and extended moment of relaxation). The bathroom is where we do so much of our relaxing and rejuvenating: whether in the bath or shower, or simply over the mirror, nurturing, nourishing and preparing ourselves for the day or night ahead. It is a vital space, crucial to the balance in our lives, and ought to be given as much attention as we can give it.
Today on homify, we're giving our share of attention to the wonderful world of bathrooms, with a steamy look at some of the most aesthetically advanced, modern bathroom designs. Take a walk through, and get inspired to make your bathroom the most fabulous space it can possibly be.
When it comes to revamping your bathroom in a fabulously fresh, modern style, it's a good idea to tend to your flooring first. The floor determines so much about a bathroom's aesthetic, the foundational piece that helps guide the way to furnishing the rest of the space. There are many different materials that make a great flooring addition to the bathroom, but some stick really out from the pack.
Tiling is, of course, an excellent option when you want to achieve a fine blend of functionality and neat aesthetics. In this fine example, we can see tiling working to it's great effect through the use of concrete. While ceramic remains the traditional, and perhaps more popular, bathroom tiling material, concrete offers even more robustness, as well as a fresher, more modern and versatile aesthetic. This bathroom says it all: a cutting edge shower, sleek vanity, freestanding bathtub and fittings to match, all united thanks to the sturdy, and very attractive, clean concrete tiles beneath.
Overhauling a bathroom, especially the flooring, can be a cumbersome task - why not chat to a professional for a little extra advice before you get started?
Of course, just because ceramic is a more traditional tiling material doesn't mean it can't work fabulously in a modern context. In recent years, we've seen many bathroom interiors benefit from the use of tiling on the walls (if not the floor). The key is here is less about the material of the tile itself, and more about the type of patterning you implement.
Of the range of modern style tiling patterns available, the 'metro' or running bond' is one that works to a great aesthetic effect in spaces such as the bathroom. It's called running bond because it mirrors the running bond pattern we often see in brickwork: rectangular bricks layered side by side, with joints that fall in the middle of the each brick on the line above and below. In tile form, this style is extremely common in subway stations around the world, especially London, Paris and New York.
Here, in this quaint domestic setup, the running bond makes for a fantastic, modern design statement: strong and sturdy, clean and classy, bright and very easy on the eye.
If our bodies are indeed our temples, it's in the bathroom that we tend to them. In this regard, it's only fitting that we have our very own altar in order to do that: daily, and in style. You don't see too many modern bathrooms these days without a great vanity or washstand, typically up against a feature wall with a well-appointed mirror, sink or two, and stunning fittings to match.
Those who are looking to go the next step with their alter need only look at this remarkable bathroom example: an artfully-designed blend of minimalism and contemporary Scandinavian style, replete not only with feature woodburner and relaxation nook, but the bold inclusion of this stunning, central washstand—free-standing, and almost monumental in it's uniqueness.
For all the virtues of having tiles on one's bathroom walls, we could just as easily declare that a tile-free wall makes for a decidedly modern option. Once upon a time, it was tiling or nothing: on the walls, floor, everywhere but the ceiling. Today's modern bathrooms are a lot more discerning when it comes to the balance between aesthetic edge and functionality; and ceramic tiling, while indeed functional, isn't always today's first option.
Here, we see a bathroom with so much modern appeal: conventional, compact, but maximising its potential with a neat use of light wall tones and minimal flourish. Basic paint works a treat on these walls (just be sure to use a steam-friendly paint or coating, such as more breathable natural paint). This is simple, clean, but effective.
While sorting out your flooring and furnishings can take up most of your design energy, it's always a good idea to leave save a little thought for the all-important fixtures and trimmings. In the end, it's the small things that make the difference, and when it comes to the bathroom, things like faucets, taps and washers tend to put the final, defining touches on a well-appointed modern bathroom.
In the past, these fixtures were generally unconventional: silver, basic, and very standard. But today, we have so many different styles of fixtures available to us. One of the more popular trends lately has been the inclusion of black fixtures, especially faucets and taps, and even shower heads and piping. Constructed typically of polished chrome or brushed nickel, a black matte finish on your bathroom fittings can make for a truly impressive and visually alluring design statement, as we see here in this fabulous example.
The great thing about interior design today is that it tends to incorporate trends and stylistic elements from the past, which are then repackaged and revamped in a way that makes them modern. Rustic and cottage style design is one such trend that has made a firm comeback throughout the modern home in recent years, and in the bathroom, elements of it can really work wonderfully.
Here, we see how the raw stone walls and modern chrome vanity of this bathroom fuse fabulously with the inclusion of rustic, raw wooden floorboards. It's a marriage of the past and the present and, paired with flowing cottage-style window drapes, gives this space a distinctly alluring, warming, yet modern mood and feel.
