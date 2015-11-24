6 latest trends for a modern bathroom design

In a world that strives to keep up appearances, it's all too easy to focus the bulk of one's attention on the spaces in our lives that receive the most exposure. In and around the home, our public and more social spaces tend to be the ones to receive the makeovers and design overhauls; rarely do we throw just as much attention behind our private and more intimate spaces: the areas just for us, and no one else. Of all these spaces and areas in our lives, the bathroom is one of the most underserved, and overlooked.

They say that happiness is a long, hot bubble bath, and well, we might extend that a little today by saying that happiness is a well-appointed bathroom (in which to enjoy that long, hot bubble bath, or steaming hot shower and extended moment of relaxation). The bathroom is where we do so much of our relaxing and rejuvenating: whether in the bath or shower, or simply over the mirror, nurturing, nourishing and preparing ourselves for the day or night ahead. It is a vital space, crucial to the balance in our lives, and ought to be given as much attention as we can give it.

Today on homify, we're giving our share of attention to the wonderful world of bathrooms, with a steamy look at some of the most aesthetically advanced, modern bathroom designs. Take a walk through, and get inspired to make your bathroom the most fabulous space it can possibly be.