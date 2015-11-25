6 ideas for innovative flooring

Of all the rooms, nooks, parts and pieces that make up our domestic interiors, there is one that has the toughest responsibility of all. It's the one that frequently endures the most wear and tear, the one that is always on duty, forever beneath our feet, always expected to look great, despite being the inevitable target for more than its fair share of grime, dirt and mess. Yes folks, flooring is the unsung hero of our homes. Yet it's also one of the most crucial elements: it can make or break the overall aesthetic of our home's interior and lays the foundation for all our additional furnishings and trimmings. Given its load of responsibilities, it can be tough to find a floor material that not only looks great, but caters to cleanliness and functionality too. For that, it pays to get a little innovative.

Today on homify, we're paying our respects to the hardest working, and wearing, aspect of our domestic interiors, with a look at some great, innovative flooring ideas for the modern home. Stuck with a poor floor? Looking to overhaul or remodel? Read on for some flooring inspiration.