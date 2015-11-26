Greenery tips for inside the home

You don't have to be a biophile to realise that having plants in your home can be a real breath of fresh air. Yes, having the right furnishings, hardware and broad design aesthetic is crucial to the overall harmony of your domestic interiors. But in so many ways, the beauty of our internal spaces comes down to the little things: the flourishes, the unique additions. Natural plant life can be a great way to enhance your home's aesthetic mix. But as well as being a visual bonus, it can also be a very healthy addition, for a lot of different reasons. So many of us have become quite disconnected from the natural environment, and plants in the home help us to feel reconnected, a crucial thing in today's age of fast-paced, big city living. But on a more practical and physiological level, houseplants also help to distribute oxygen through the home, helping to nullify chemicals and vapours that exist through paints, varnishes, furniture and even some air fresheners.

That's all well and good, of course, but where to start? Unless you're a budding greenthumb, it might be a difficult task to know how to bring in the right mix of plants that will work the best in your home interior. Today on homify, we're coming to the rescue with a look at a few timely tips on how to introduce the best selection of greenery in and around your home. Read on, get inspired, make your home more breathable and reconnect with the natural world.