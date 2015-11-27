6 advantages of a small home

Once upon a time, it was considered the height of domestic success to be the owner of a lavish, spacious home fitted out with only the finest furnishings and most stylish accessories one could find. The more space, the merrier: if a person's house was their castle, then it ought to have the dimensions to match.
In recent years, we've seen a distinct opposition to this sort of mentality when it comes to domestic living—largely through necessity, but also through choice. As cities grow, and costs of living and real estate soar, more and more people are having to make the most with less. Simultaneously, others who find themselves in a more stable position are reassessing what they really need in life—homely possessions and hefty mortgages included—with many opting to downsize their domestic lives into something more manageable, minimalist and compact.
Though you mightn't have thought so to begin with, downsized living, whether through necessity, or borne out of a philosophical or aesthetic choice, won't diminish your domestic options and freedom. In fact, in a lot of ways, compact living can give you even more room to move. Today on homify, we're taking a look some of the many great advantages to living small: proof, hopefully, that modesty in the home, and for the home itself, is actually a real blessing.
Sure, it might be nice to be able to kick back and relax in the cavernous domain of your very own palatial-sized bedroom quarters, but the fact is, we can't all be royalty (and we wouldn't want to be anyway). There are definitely benefits to a large bedroom, but also downsides, like having to clean such a space, to begin with, if not the fact that you'd have to furnish it adequately for it to actually look anywhere near cosy and inviting.
If you're stuck with a small room, or considering downsizing to one, allow us to encourage it further. One of the major selling points to a smaller space is the way it generates an effortless sense of warmth and cosiness, and especially when it comes to the bedroom. What else do we really want or need when it comes to tuning out into restful slumber after a long day? Cosiness is key.
Here, we see the virtues of a tiny bedroom: fabulously cosy, chic and elegant, well-appointed with contemporary, warm and interesting lighting, all united within the confines of a fabulously inviting compact space.
Downsizing your space, and working with pre-existing compact spaces, can be quite a task, and it's a good idea to work with as much information as you can. If you're i need of some extra direction or advice, why not chat to a professional to get you started?
One of the best parts about smaller homes is how energy efficient and eco-friendly they tend to be. The fact is that bigger homes use up more resources: by creating a space designed according specifically to basic need, rather than desire, you're not only reducing the strain on the environment, but making your home far more energy-conscious and thus, far more cost effective in the long run.
Here, we have a great example of a contained, eco-friendly compact home: constructed with energy-efficient materials, minimal windows and high grade insulation that allows it to remain warm in the cooler months, and breathe and remain temperate during the summer. Plus, for a small home, it's actually blessed with a fine amount of space: two storeys of energy efficient, delightful domestic bliss.
Sure, many might choose to downsize their living setup in a similar urban environment to what they've been accustomed to, but as an extension of the 'downsize' mentality, many today are shifting to more nourishing and natural environments in which to set up their domestic lives.
Smaller homes make this sort of transition so much easier, and in this neat example, we get a taste of what's possible: a compact, effortlessly constructed home on the idyllic banks of a rural lake, complete with fabulous view, a stylish, minimalist design, and a lot of natural appeal. Of course, due to work and family life, it won't suit everyone to uproot their lives for more tranquil climes in an instant; but if you are looking for a domestic transformation, a fresh, compact setting such as this could easily be the key to a healthier, happier life.
Here's another fabulous example of what's possible with a downsize and relocation. It doesn't get much simpler, more functional and aesthetically unique than this.
Today's tiny homes have come a long way when it comes to basic functionality and making the most with the least: here, we have a shipping-container sized domestic setup, replete with bedroom and living quarters, as well as ample exterior entertainment space—another great case in point for the argument that freedom can be found with less.
From a more general, architectural point of view, it's often the case that the larger and more demanding a home design is, the more cumbersome it is to create something that exudes individuality and a bold feeling of uniqueness: so much more needs to be considered, and functionality tends to be given precedence over any real creative edge.
The same generally can't be said for smaller setups: in fact, smaller houses actually offer the architect and designer a lot of room to move when it comes to creating a home that not only meets basic functionality requirements, but also makes a bold design statement as well. Though the snow-peaked mountains in this example might be a little tough to harness in the hustle and bustle of Hong Kong, the fabulously unorthodox compact home—or perhaps one inspired by it—is much more within grasp. Consider working with smaller spaces and make all your deepest, and most innovative, design dreams come true.
Lastly, small homes allow us to take stock of the essentials, highlighting exactly what we do and don't need. One of the things that no home needs, regardless of whether you live in a palatial mansion or a 25 square metre studio apartment, is clutter.
Clutter is the bane of all domestic interiors, and having a smaller space makes it that much easier to keep domestic mess out of the home, and out of the way. Simplicity is our friend, folks—let's embrace it.
Did you like that Ideabook? Why not take a look through some more compact inspirations with 6 ways to maximise space in your home?