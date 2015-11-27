6 advantages of a small home

Once upon a time, it was considered the height of domestic success to be the owner of a lavish, spacious home fitted out with only the finest furnishings and most stylish accessories one could find. The more space, the merrier: if a person's house was their castle, then it ought to have the dimensions to match.

In recent years, we've seen a distinct opposition to this sort of mentality when it comes to domestic living—largely through necessity, but also through choice. As cities grow, and costs of living and real estate soar, more and more people are having to make the most with less. Simultaneously, others who find themselves in a more stable position are reassessing what they really need in life—homely possessions and hefty mortgages included—with many opting to downsize their domestic lives into something more manageable, minimalist and compact.

Though you mightn't have thought so to begin with, downsized living, whether through necessity, or borne out of a philosophical or aesthetic choice, won't diminish your domestic options and freedom. In fact, in a lot of ways, compact living can give you even more room to move. Today on homify, we're taking a look some of the many great advantages to living small: proof, hopefully, that modesty in the home, and for the home itself, is actually a real blessing.