The countryside, expansive rolling hills, gloriously fresh air, rustic homes, and sumptuously cosy interiors—what is not to love about country style décor? When we think of country style, we imagine well-designed and functional furniture, pieces that not only exude a bucolic sense of rustic charm, but also work practically and evoke usability. Now you needn’t live in a barn conversion, country manor, or farmhouse to embrace the country aesthetic, there are plenty of ways to infuse a little character into your home simply and efficiently.

This week on homify we have some wonderful examples of country style shelving and storage. Choosing stylish shelving can be tricky, and even harder to implement clever storage. For some helpful and stylish inspiration, check out the following examples below, and ensure you incorporate a little countryside elegance into your domestic spaces.