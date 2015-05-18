The countryside, expansive rolling hills, gloriously fresh air, rustic homes, and sumptuously cosy interiors—what is not to love about country style décor? When we think of country style, we imagine well-designed and functional furniture, pieces that not only exude a bucolic sense of rustic charm, but also work practically and evoke usability. Now you needn’t live in a barn conversion, country manor, or farmhouse to embrace the country aesthetic, there are plenty of ways to infuse a little character into your home simply and efficiently.
This week on homify we have some wonderful examples of country style shelving and storage. Choosing stylish shelving can be tricky, and even harder to implement clever storage. For some helpful and stylish inspiration, check out the following examples below, and ensure you incorporate a little countryside elegance into your domestic spaces.
This country kitchen is the archetypal classic cook space—replete with more than enough storage and shelving, the space manages to traverse the line between heritage style and modern convenience. One of the most striking elements of this space is the plate shelving above the preparation space. Not only does this look fabulous, it offers an incredibly convenient solution to plate storage which can often take up a large amount of cupboard or drawer space. Moreover, the kitchen has added interest in the form of wicker baskets which provide a stylish place to store those commonly used kitchen accessories. Throw in an AGA cooker, a wine holder, huge kitchen island, and the space is certifiably gorgeous.
Who doesn’t love a well-stocked bar? However, as well as a plentiful bar, we also have to think about the barware, and this built in cabinet is the perfect solution. Ensure your drinkware glistens and sparkles with the built in illumination while the glass shelving evokes the feeling of old-world glamour. This country kitchen space has effortlessly and spectacularly included this wonderful piece of furniture which not only looks gorgeous, but gleams with elegance.
This cosy lounge is just oozing country glamour and simple elegance. From the statement armchairs to the sumptuous sofa, this room is well-designed and luxuriously classic. What makes this room truly stand out from the rest however, is the wonderful wall of shelving. This excellent wall of shelves allows the space to feel organised and ordered yet still comfortable and cosy. Consider a feature wall of shelving in your country style home to place treasured memories, ornaments or picture frames, and infuse your home with a little curiosity.
The epitome of country style homes, this rustic room by Clarke Renner Architects is fitted top-to-toe with bookshelves that match the country aesthetic in hue and texture. Timber is used throughout this space to evoke a sense of warmth and bucolic character. A library can make an excellent addition to one’s home as it creates a central space for storing a bulky and often heavy item, as well as making it easy to find a particular book you may be looking for. Think floor to ceiling timber shelves, and a built-in seat incorporated into the window area, for a comfortable way to enjoy your space, and an easy place to sit and appreciate a good book.
When we think of country style, often we imagine older homes with a rustic or classically traditional aesthetic. This home is a little different—fusing together many different styles, but embracing a stylish country attitude, the space is lively, vibrant, and yet restrained. Multiple storage and shelving options are seen here, there is the mid-century drink tray, as well as the built in bookshelf. In this country-esque home, this bookshelf acts as a contrast to the space and infuses a little interest and difference, as well as coordinating with the other vivid elements.