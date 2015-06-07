Basic luxury: creating a minimalist interior

Whether you are a fan of minimalist décor or not, there are numerous intrinsic design characteristics that minimalism can offer to facilitate other interior styles. Minimalism offers a sense of simplicity, an innate decluttered attitude, which not only exudes a sense of refinement, but also an uncomplicated assertiveness. In a sense, minimalism is healthy—it provides an ambience of organisation and cleanliness, tranquillity, free from the helter-skelter arrogance of the world beyond your four walls. Our homes are our sanctuaries, our place to escape and unwind, so it is practical to create and interior which reflects an essence of calm austerity.

Creating a minimalist interior is not as difficult as one might think—take a look over the following examples below, and begin your interior makeover with some helpful hints from homify.