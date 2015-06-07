Basic luxury: creating a minimalist interior

Whether you are a fan of minimalist décor or not, there are numerous intrinsic design characteristics that minimalism can offer to facilitate other interior styles. Minimalism offers a sense of simplicity, an innate decluttered attitude, which not only exudes a sense of refinement, but also an uncomplicated assertiveness. In a sense, minimalism is healthy—it provides an ambience of organisation and cleanliness, tranquillity, free from the helter-skelter arrogance of the world beyond your four walls. Our homes are our sanctuaries, our place to escape and unwind, so it is practical to create and interior which reflects an essence of calm austerity.
Creating a minimalist interior is not as difficult as one might think—take a look over the following examples below, and begin your interior makeover with some helpful hints from homify.
When looking to create a minimal interior, a neutral colour scheme is one of the easiest and most versatile options. Now, that is not to say that a dark colour scheme wouldn’t work as well, but a light bright and clean hue is an easy and obvious option. Take a look at this example, it is bursting with airiness and a sense of clutter-free beauty. Think white walls, matching ceiling, white bedsheets, and relatively few adornments or ornamentation. The bed blends in to the surrounding décor, and is free from any throw cushions which again emphasises the minimalist approach. Contrast is achieved with the dark timber parquet flooring which adds a depth to the space without compromising the minimal qualities of the room.
This staircase from reForm Architects is an excellent example of a space that utilises a minimalist approach to create an area that feels clean, sleek and airy. Ensure you aren’t stricken with any serious vertigo before installing this stairway, as the steps are completely transparent and help to remove the burdensome space that staircases often impose on a domestic area.
Although not yet furnished, this contemporary extension is a brilliant example of an interior which utilises a minimalist approach to achieve a living space which is clean and uninterrupted. The kitchen blends effortlessly with the cube-like form of the extension, and the wall of glass gives a sense of freedom and limitless expanse between the exterior and interior. Furnish this space with restraint. Choose items which follow the linear nature of the kitchen and you will have a stylish minimalist décor.
Imagine bathing within this glorious bathroom—replete with all the modern necessities such as a huge tub, soft mood lighting, and large vanity, this room is the epitome of stylish minimalism. With a heavy influence from Japanese minimalism, this space emloplys a soft timber floor, and interconnecting built in cupboards to create a sense of cohesion and linear geometry. Decorated simply with a single vase, blind, and mirror, this space is sure to soothe senses, and impart a dreamy tranquillity.
When you want a fireplace, it can be tricky finding something that matches your minimal aesthetic. Fireplaces are often over-adorned and heavily decorated. This design is different. Purposefully simple, the long pebbled space emits a Zen-like quality, and ensures the room is serene and minimal. Decorated extremely simply with a lone yet bold piece of artwork, this living space is sure to induce a sense of calm peacefulness.
Minimal does not have to mean non-existent furniture and cold angular surfaces, this brilliant space illustrates a different way of ensuring your space is comfortable as well as stylish. Think sleek kitchen with protruding island, white colour scheme, and contrasting black sofa. Ornamentation here is minimal yet present, the built in shelving provides a perfect place for every little item to sit neatly and unobtrusively.