Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Basic luxury: creating a minimalist interior

press profile homify press profile homify
The Ancora Bath, BC Designs BC Designs BathroomBathtubs & showers
Loading admin actions …

Whether you are a fan of minimalist décor or not, there are numerous intrinsic design characteristics that minimalism can offer to facilitate other interior styles. Minimalism offers a sense of simplicity, an innate decluttered attitude, which not only exudes a sense of refinement, but also an uncomplicated assertiveness. In a sense, minimalism is healthy—it provides an ambience of organisation and cleanliness, tranquillity, free from the helter-skelter arrogance of the world beyond your four walls. Our homes are our sanctuaries, our place to escape and unwind, so it is practical to create and interior which reflects an essence of calm austerity. 

Creating a minimalist interior is not as difficult as one might think—take a look over the following examples below, and begin your interior makeover with some helpful hints from homify.

Go neutral, with a hint of contrast

South Brompton Apartments, London, PAD ARCHITECTS PAD ARCHITECTS Minimalist bedroom
PAD ARCHITECTS

South Brompton Apartments, London

PAD ARCHITECTS
PAD ARCHITECTS
PAD ARCHITECTS

When looking to create a minimal interior, a neutral colour scheme is one of the easiest and most versatile options. Now, that is not to say that a dark colour scheme wouldn’t work as well, but a light bright and clean hue is an easy and obvious option. Take a look at this example, it is bursting with airiness and a sense of clutter-free beauty. Think white walls, matching ceiling, white bedsheets, and relatively few adornments or ornamentation. The bed blends in to the surrounding décor, and is free from any throw cushions which again emphasises the minimalist approach. Contrast is achieved with the dark timber parquet flooring which adds a depth to the space without compromising the minimal qualities of the room.

Sleek, clean, and transparent

The White House, reForm Architects reForm Architects Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
reForm Architects

The White House

reForm Architects
reForm Architects
reForm Architects

This staircase from reForm Architects is an excellent example of a space that utilises a minimalist approach to create an area that feels clean, sleek and airy. Ensure you aren’t stricken with any serious vertigo before installing this stairway, as the steps are completely transparent and help to remove the burdensome space that staircases often impose on a domestic area.

Geometric cubism

ELMS ROAD , LBMVarchitects LBMVarchitects Minimalist kitchen
LBMVarchitects

ELMS ROAD

LBMVarchitects
LBMVarchitects
LBMVarchitects

Although not yet furnished, this contemporary extension is a brilliant example of an interior which utilises a minimalist approach to achieve a living space which is clean and uninterrupted. The kitchen blends effortlessly with the cube-like form of the extension, and the wall of glass gives a sense of freedom and limitless expanse between the exterior and interior. Furnish this space with restraint. Choose items which follow the linear nature of the kitchen and you will have a stylish minimalist décor.

The perfect tranquil wash space

The Ancora Bath BC Designs BathroomBathtubs & showers
BC Designs

The Ancora Bath

BC Designs
BC Designs
BC Designs

Imagine bathing within this glorious bathroom—replete with all the modern necessities such as a huge tub, soft mood lighting, and large vanity, this room is the epitome of stylish minimalism. With a heavy influence from Japanese minimalism, this space emloplys a soft timber floor, and interconnecting built in cupboards to create a sense of cohesion and linear geometry. Decorated simply with a single vase, blind, and mirror, this space is sure to soothe senses, and impart a dreamy tranquillity.

A minimal fireplace

The Long House, Keith Williams Architects Keith Williams Architects Minimalist living room
Keith Williams Architects

The Long House

Keith Williams Architects
Keith Williams Architects
Keith Williams Architects

When you want a fireplace, it can be tricky finding something that matches your minimal aesthetic. Fireplaces are often over-adorned and heavily decorated. This design is different. Purposefully simple, the long pebbled space emits a Zen-like quality, and ensures the room is serene and minimal. Decorated extremely simply with a lone yet bold piece of artwork, this living space is sure to induce a sense of calm peacefulness.

Stylish kitchen and living space

Holland Park, Flower Michelin Flower Michelin Modern living room
Flower Michelin

Holland Park

Flower Michelin
Flower Michelin
Flower Michelin

Minimal does not have to mean non-existent furniture and cold angular surfaces, this brilliant space illustrates a different way of ensuring your space is comfortable as well as stylish. Think sleek kitchen with protruding island, white colour scheme, and contrasting black sofa. Ornamentation here is minimal yet present, the built in shelving provides a perfect place for every little item to sit neatly and unobtrusively.

How to incorporate your vintage home accessories

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks