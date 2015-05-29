Stylish fusion: decorating with multiple trends

These days there are countless interior styles, ideas and décor options. Fusion interior design, just like fusion cuisine, is a creative way to incorporate an eclectic mix of two of more models, and generate a cohesive and innovative concept. A composite of chosen elements and theories, fusion style is boundless in its ability to produce inspired original ideas and schemes. Firstly, there are no rules—part of creating a new design is to play around with existing interior guidelines, and break the practice to see what works and what doesn’t. Think contrasting patterns, eras, traditions, and textures. Perhaps you would like to fuse a modern and minimalist interior with a traditional set of furniture? Or maybe tribal elements blended with smooth, sleek interior décor? Fusion style is an easy way to work with your existing interior pieces and mix-and-match to create something unique and unusual. Gain a few pointers from the following examples below, and redecorate your home in an individual and distinctive way.