5 small and simple gardens you can recreate at home

CASA ZB-TERRANOVA, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
Gardens don't have to be huge to make a wonderful impact on your home, and to prove it,  we're bringing you 5 tiny but terrific projects! Each one has been planned and executed by a talented gardener who really had a great handle on the space available and what style of installation would work best. The result is some of the sweetest and most stunning small gardens that we have seen! If you have a small patch of outdoor space going to waste, read on, as we think these lovely ideas will inspire you to do a little more with it.

1. Ready for a transformation.

CASA ZB-TERRANOVA, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

This slimline bed has been created outside the front door of a home and has the benefit of plenty of natural light, thanks to the wall cut-outs. It might be small, but it holds a lot of potential for beauty!

1. A tropical haven.

CASA ZB-TERRANOVA, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

Isn't this little garden area a delight? The bed has been left neat, with ground-covering shrubs planted to support more exotic palms. As everything beds in and spreads out, this will be such a gorgeous lead-up to the front door!

2. An awkward plot.

CASA ZB-TERRANOVA, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

Small and difficultly shaped gardens don't have to be a problem, if you have some creativity to play with! The rustic wall here is the perfect backdrop for a beautiful little patch of outdoor heaven.

2. A colourful display.

CASA ZB-TERRANOVA, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

With the ground cleared and prepared, planting this gorgeous and colourful display will have been exceptionally simple. With a great amount of natural light to play with, sun-loving plants are really going to thrive here!

3. A perfect location.

CASA ZB-TERRANOVA, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

Painted walls make for a lovely garden spot, so with this vibrant read one already in place, the only thing left to do was to dig a neat border and prepare the soil. We can already tell that this is going to be a charming little plot.

3. Pretty as a picture.

CASA ZB-TERRANOVA, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

We said that a small garden could be a beautiful one and here's the proof! Small but neat blooms look wonderful en masse and have finished the facade of this home absolutely perfectly.

4. Super slim but special.

CASA ZB-TERRANOVA, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

This border can't be any wider than say, 30cm, but it offers potential far beyond its physical size. The contrast of warm, rustic bricks and smooth paving slabs looks amazing, but with some well-chosen plants, the transition will be complete.

4. Gorgeous in green.

CASA ZB-TERRANOVA, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

We knew that with some gorgeous blooms planted in this border, that it would look exceptional and here is the proof! The symmetrical layout is working wonders to make this border look mature and well established!

5. Begging for organic touches.

CASA ZB-TERRANOVA, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

We are really loving these painted exterior walls, as they offer such pretty backdrops for statement blooms. The border here is small, but there is a lot of extra potential, height-wise!

5. Tall and luscious.

CASA ZB-TERRANOVA, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

When a super small border is all you have to play with, we encourage you to think outside the box and consider tall, full-leafed varieties of trees and shrubs. They'll look wonderful and create such a pretty little garden alternative.

For a little extra garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 14 low-cost ideas for your tiny outdoor space.

A tiny timber micro-home that feels much bigger
Which of these ideas would work well to finish your home?

